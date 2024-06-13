Warren County Sheriff's Office searching for 14-year-old girl who was abducted
Warren County Sheriff's Office searching for 14-year-old girl who was abducted
Warren County Sheriff's Office searching for 14-year-old girl who was abducted
An armed man who “took it upon himself” to conduct surveillance outside a sporting goods store in suburban Seattle has been charged with murder after he fatally shot in the back a teenager who had an airsoft gun in his pocket, prosecutors said.
Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday in northern Illinois in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”
WINNIPEG — Police may never be able to talk to the driver of a bus involved in a crash that killed 17 people a year ago near Carberry, Man., a RCMP official said Thursday.
The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed
Police say a body believed to be that of a Winnipeg woman reported missing last week has been found in a vehicle submerged in a pond.Around noon on Tuesday, an underwater recovery team was called to a location in the Molson area, about 60 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, where tracks were found leading into a pond.They found a vehicle submerged in the pond, and a body inside, which they believe are the remains of Brittany Dawn Storey, 29, who was reported missing on June 6, RCMP said in a Tuesd
Emanuel Edward Sewell, 54, has been charged with second-degree murder
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi police officer was sentenced Wednesday to a year in federal prison for forcing a man he had arrested to lick urine off the floor of a jail cell.
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A man convicted of killing his former lover and her husband in what prosecutors described as a fit of rage was executed Tuesday evening in Missouri.
TORONTO, ONTARIO — Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing. Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital and both are now facing charges. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city's west end. Police say the bus driver also sustained minor inju
Steve Bannon urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to delay his imminent prison sentence on contempt of Congress charges so he can first exhaust his appeals. Bannon’s trial judge last week ordered the onetime adviser to former President Trump to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for defying…
Fox News spent much of Tuesday night suggesting that Hunter Biden’s conviction on gun-related charges is a plot—by the Department of Justice, Democrats and others—to protect President Joe Biden from being brought up on unspecified charges of his own. Greg Gutfeld kicked off the conspiracies on The Five, saying that he foresaw Biden being imprisoned as part of some backroom deal involving the president.“My sense is that Hunter is going to jail so Joe doesn’t have to,” Gutfeld said, not specifying
VANCOUVER — Vancouver police have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in the stabbing death of a Japanese restaurant chef near the city's Chinatown last week.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Merrick Garland became the third attorney general in U.S. history to be held in contempt of Congress Wednesday as Republicans moved to punish the Justice Department for refusing to turn over audio related to President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Two pit bulls responsible for killing an 86-year-old woman will be put down, a Calgary judge has ruled. Three American Staffordshire terriers attacked Betty Ann Williams in the alley behind her home in June 2022. One dog named Smoki has already been destroyed, but Rabie Ahmed, the lawyer for the dogs' owner, argued the other two should be spared because there was no evidence they were involved in the fatal attack. On Thursday, Justice Bruce Fraser disagreed. "All three dogs were attacking Ms. Wi
The family of one of the hostages rescued in an Israeli operation at the weekend has said that he experienced psychological abuse at the hands of his Hamas captors during the eight months that he was held in Gaza.
"These tragic deaths underscore the urgency of keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong individuals," said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón
Princess Eugenie of York looked lovely in a striped jumper dress and tights to discuss her organisation The Anti-Slavery Collective's mission on Instagram
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former U.S. Customs officer has been convicted of accepting bribes to let drug-filled vehicles into the United States from Mexico, giving traffickers a one-hour window to reach his lane at a San Diego border crossing and pocketing at least $13,000 per vehicle, officials said Thursday.
Susana Morales went missing as she was walking home from a friend's house in July 2022 in Georgia.