'Warrior' with ALS 'Is Not Going to Stop' Coaching Kids — Even Though He Can No Longer Speak

An athletic and energetic youth sports coach in North Miami Beach, Jeff Fogel was known for his unabashed enthusiasm. But 10 years ago he started to feel twitching in his left arm, which he attributed to throwing a football during flag football practices. Then his arm gave out.

Fogel, now 48, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive neuromuscular syndrome. It eventually paralyzed him from the neck down and left him unable to breathe or eat on his own. But the disease has not put a stop to his coaching.

“The kids,” he tells PEOPLE, “are my medication.”

For the last year and a half, Fogel has needed to breathe with the help of a ventilator, which prevents him from talking. He mouths instructions during practices and games at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC to his assistant flag football coach, Ariel Fishman, 17, a former player on the AAU basketball team he once coached.

In July, a bout of pneumonia in his left lung landed Fogel in a hospital ICU. Still, he writes in an email that he vows to return to coaching flag football in September.

“I am a warrior,” he says.

Jeff Fogel and Lindsey Weingard

Indeed, Fogel has never thought about quitting.

“I am so passionate about coaching the kids,” Fogel tells PEOPLE in an earlier interview. “It keeps me going, it gives me a purpose.”

He answers questions by dramatically mouthing answers to Noah Feldman, director of basketball at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC, who spoke aloud for Fogel.

“I need to stay active due to my disease,” Fogel says, “and I believe that my purpose on this earth and in life is to inspire people.”

As the disease progressed, Fogel was assistant coach for Mo Steel, the JCC’s girls travel basketball team, from 2012 to 2017.

Former players say he may have shown them some basketball moves, but more importantly, he taught them not to let adversity curb one’s ability to live life to the fullest.

Fogel never complained about having ALS or feeling down, says Lindsey Weingard, 16, of Miami. “He always used to say that what’s keeping him going is the team, us girls,” she says. “It made me feel really good.”

“He showed us that no matter what you are going through,” she continues, “try to remain positive and make the best of it.”

Adds Fishman, a former Mo Steel teammate: “The fact that he still came out, and he may be tired, he can’t feel his hands, and then we complain that we’re tired? I just feel we didn’t have the right to do that,” she says. “It’s a type of lesson that I don’t think any coach can teach us.”

Jeff Fogel with Lindsey Weingard, left, and Lauryn Hornstein at 3-on-3 basketball tournament

