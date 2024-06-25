Warrior races return to turf club

The enthralling show of horses billowing down the racetrack bareback and the riders dressed in full regalia showing off their agility by jumping to another horse mid-race is back Sunday and July 1 at Rocky Mountain Turf club.

Warrior races have been hosted at the grandstand for the last four years. Rose Rossi, General Manager of Rocky Mountain Turf Club, says the first Warrior Race held at the grandstand was a resounding success.

"I couldn't believe my eyes when I was up in the eye in the sky and looking down and I was standing there with Martin Heavy eHad and he says, 'Wow, is this ever the biggest salt and pepper crowd.' The crowds were huge. Everybody enjoyed the culture of the First Nations," said Rossi.

Horsemanship is very important in Indigenous culutures. Rossi says people are always surprised at the horemanship with the riders, considering how intese the sport is.

"People are absolutely blown away by the horsemanship of our warriors. You have a team of three or four they're off to the side holding, a group of horses. You have a couple of guys up doing a jump start on their horses. They're wearing traditional clothes of First Nations moccasins," said Rossi.

Horse racing isn't the only thing happening at the grandstand on Monday. There will be traditional dancing, live music and face painting. Rossi hopes this event will present the true meaning of Canadian culture.

"This is is Canada and our Indigenous people are Canada and the great part of our history and their land here in Lethbridge and the area we sit on, the biggest reserve and it's time to show the world what Canada is about," said Rossi.

The races will start June 30 at 7 p.m. and continue on July 1 starting at 2 p.m. Along with the regular relay races there will be Little Braves as well as Lady Warrior races. Admission will be $10 with children under 7 and seniors getting in free.

Rossi says this event will be fun for people of all ages.

"What can people expect for the two days of the relay races? a whole lot of action. This is something that should not be missed," said Rossi.

More information about the races can be found at www.rockymountainturfclub.com

Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald