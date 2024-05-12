Wary of wars in Gaza and Ukraine, old foes Turkey and Greece test a friendship initiative

SUZAN FRASER and DEREK GATOPOULOS
·4 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Old foes Turkey and Greece will test a five-month-old friendship initiative Monday when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Ankara.

The two NATO members, which share decades of mutual animosity, a tense border and disputed waters, agreed to sideline disputes last December. Instead, they’re focusing on trade and energy, repairing cultural ties and a long list of other items placed on the so-called positive agenda.

Here’s a look at what the two sides hope to achieve and the disputes that have plagued ties in the past:

FOCUSING ON A POSITIVE AGENDA

Mitsotakis is to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday as part of efforts to improve ties following the solidarity Athens showed Ankara after a devastating earthquake hit southern Turkey last year.

The two leaders have sharp differences over the Israeli-Hamas war, but are keen to hold back further instability in the eastern Mediterranean as conflict also continues to rage in Ukraine.

“We always approach our discussions with Turkey with confidence and with no illusions that Turkish positions will not change from one moment to the next,” Mitsotakis said last week, commenting on the visit. “Nevertheless, I think it’s imperative that when we disagree, the channels of communication should always be open."

“We should disagree without tension and without this always causing an escalation on the ground," he added.

Ioannis Grigoriadis, a professor of political science at Ankara’s Bilkent University, said the two leaders would look for ways “to expand the positive agenda and look for topics where the two sides can seek win-win solutions,” such as in trade, tourism and migration.

EASY VISAS FOR TURKISH TOURISTS

Erdogan visited Athens in early December, and the two countries have since maintained regular high-level contacts to promote a variety of fence-mending initiatives, including educational exchanges and tourism.

Turkish citizens this summer are able to visit 10 Greek islands using on-the-spot visas, skipping a more cumbersome procedure needed to enter Europe’s common travel area zone, known as the Schengen area.

“This generates a great opportunity for improving the economic relations between the two sides, but also to bring the two stable societies closer — for Greeks and Turks to realize that they have more things in common than they think,” Grigoriadis said.

A HISTORY OF DISPUTES

Disagreements have brought Athens and Ankara close to war on several occasions over the past five decades, mostly over maritime borders and the rights to explore for resources in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean seas.

The two countries are also locked in a dispute over Cyprus, which was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third.

The dispute over the exploration of energy resources resulted in a naval standoff in 2020 and a vow by Erdogan to halt talks with the Mitsotakis government. But the two men met three times last year following a thaw in relations and a broader effort by Erdogan to re-engage with Western countries.

The foreign ministers of the two countries, Hakan Fidan of Turkey and George Gerapetritis of Greece, are set to join the talks Monday and hold a separate meeting.

RECENT DISAGREEMENTS

Just weeks before Mitsotakis’ visit, Erdogan announced the opening of a former Byzantine-era church in Istanbul as a mosque, drawing criticism from Greece and the Greek Orthodox church. Like Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia, the Chora had operated as a museum for decades before it was converted into a mosque.

Turkey, meanwhile, has criticized recently announced plans by Greece to declare areas in the Ionian and Aegean seas as “marine parks” to conserve aquatic life. Turkey objects to the one-sided declaration in the Aegean, where some areas remain under dispute, and has labelled the move as “a step that sabotages the normalization process.”

Grigoriadis said Turkey and Greece could focus on restoring derelict Ottoman monuments in Greece and Greek Orthodox monuments in Turkey. “That would be an opportunity” for improved ties, he said.

___

Gatopoulos reported from Athens. Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Philippines calls for expelling Chinese diplomats as South China Sea row escalates

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines' national security adviser called on Friday for Chinese diplomats to be expelled over an alleged leak of a phone conversation with a Filipino admiral in a significant escalation of a bitter row over the South China Sea. China's embassy in Manila had orchestrated "repeated acts of engaging and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation and malinformation", with the objective of sowing discord, division and disunity, Eduardo Ano said in a statement. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called the comments provocative and said Chinese diplomats in the Philippines had to be allowed to do their job.

  • UN assembly approves resolution granting Palestine new rights and reviving its UN membership bid

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly voted by a wide margin on Friday to grant new “rights and privileges” to Palestine and called on the Security Council to reconsider Palestine's request to become the 194th member of the United Nations. The 193-member world body approved the Arab and Palestinian-sponsored resolution by a vote of 143-9 with 25 abstentions. The United States voted against the resolution, along with Israel, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Papu

  • Canada abstains on Palestine recognition at UN, open to statehood before peace

    OTTAWA — Canada abstained from another United Nations vote Friday aimed at formally recognizing Palestine, while opening the door to supporting statehood before the end of the current conflict. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it's part of Canada's efforts to stop the Israeli government from blocking an eventual Palestinian state. "Our long-standing position (was) that you could only recognize the State of Palestine as an outcome at the end of a process leading to a two-state solution," he tol

  • Netanyahu Trades Insults With Colombia President Over Gaza War

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Colombian President Gustavo Petro after the South American leader called for his arrest over the war in Gaza.Most Read from BloombergApple Nears Deal With OpenAI to Put ChatGPT on iPhoneIce Cube’s Big3 Basketball League Sells Its First Team in $10 Million DealFord Cuts Battery Orders as EV Losses Top $100,000 Per CarElon Musk Pledges to Grow Supercharger Business He Just DecimatedHow One Brooklyn Neighborhood Became a Nightclub Ha

  • The US and the West are facing the blowback of sanctions against Russia, economist says

    The US may have opened a "Pandora's box of unintended consequences" by imposing sanctions on Russia, one economist says.

  • Girding Russia for war, Putin gives extra duties to two top officials

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday gave extra duties to two key government officials who oversee the defence industry and energy sectors, as the Kremlin chief girds the world's second-largest oil exporter for a longer war in Ukraine. Putin, who rose to power just eight years after the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991, proposed extra powers for Denis Manturov, 55, the only first deputy prime minister in the new government of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Putin's energy point man, Alexander Novak, 52, will remain as deputy prime minister overseeing energy but will get additional duties for running the economy, according to the government.

  • Philippines Seeks China Diplomats’ Removal Over Audio Claim

    (Bloomberg) -- The audio recording of a purported phone call between a Chinese diplomat and a Philippine military official over an alleged deal on the South China Sea “should not be allowed to pass unsanctioned,” said the country’s national security adviser who sought the immediate expulsion of all those involved.Most Read from BloombergApple Nears Deal With OpenAI to Put ChatGPT on iPhoneIce Cube’s Big3 Basketball League Sells Its First Team in $10 Million DealFord Cuts Battery Orders as EV Los

  • US says Israel’s use of US arms likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law but wartime conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining that for certain in specific airstrikes. The finding of “reasonable” evidence to conclude that the U.S. ally had breached international law in its conduct of the war in Gaza was released in a summary of a report being delivered to Congress on Friday. It is the strongest statement t

  • EXPLAINER-South China Sea: Why are China and Philippines tensions heating up?

    An escalating diplomatic row and recent maritime run-ins between China and the Philippines have made the highly strategic South China Sea a flashpoint. Central to recent standoffs between the Philippines and China are two hotly contested features located inside Manila's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, but which Beijing claims as its own. China uses the so-called nine-dash line that takes in about 90% of the South China Sea to assert its claim to sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal, a submerged reef coveted for its bountiful fish stocks, and the Second Thomas Shoal, home to a small contingent of Filipino sailors living aboard a rusty warship that Manila intentionally grounded in 1999 to further its territorial claims.

  • Furious Israel ambassador shreds UN charter before vote on Palestine membership

    The UN General Assembly voted in favor of Palestine attaining full membership - but the Security Council has final say and the U.S. is opposed.

  • Australia says Palestinian UN membership bid builds peace momentum

    Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Saturday the country's support for a Palestinian bid to become a full United Nations member was part of building momentum to secure peace in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Australia voted on Friday with the overwhelming majority of the U.N. General Assembly in backing the resolution that would effectively recognise a Palestinian state. The United States had vetoed a recommendation that "the State of Palestine be admitted to membership" in a Security Council vote last month.

  • Opinion: Netanyahu and his extremist allies are endangering Israel’s long-term security

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government have let their extremism lead to dangerous failures, writes Richard J. Davis, who says that fighting antisemitism and promoting Israel’s security require acknowledging those failures.

  • Philippines calls to expel Chinese diplomats over phone call leak

    STORY: The Phillipines' national security adviser called for Chinese diplomats to be expelled on Friday (May 10) over an alleged leaked phone conversation with a Filipino admiral in a significant escalation of a bitter row over the South China Sea.Eduardo Ano said in a statement that China's embassy in Manila had orchestrated "repeated acts of engaging and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation and malinformation" with the objective of sowing discord, division and disunity.He added the actions should not be allowed to pass "without serious penalty."Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called the comments provocative.“China solemnly requests the Philippine side to effectively safeguard the normal performance of duties by Chinese diplomatic personnel, stop infringing and provoking, and refrain from denying the facts or acting rashly or lifting a stone to smash their own feet.''A news report surfaced this week of the alleged leak of a call between a Chinese diplomat and a Filipino admiral discussing a dispute over the South China Sea. It carried a transcript that showed the admiral agreeing to concessions with China including notifying Beijing about missions to the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in advance.Reuters has not heard the reported phone conversation and could not verify the contents of the published transcript.The two countries have been embroiled in heated standoffs in disputed areas of the South China Sea as the Philippines, emboldened by the United States and other allies support, steps up activities in waters occupied by China's vast coast guard.China has accused the Philippines of trespassing and treachery, while Manila has scolded Beijing for what it says is a policy of aggression and dangerous maneuvering inside its exclusive economic zone.The office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Spain, Ireland and other EU states could recognise Palestine on 21 May, Borrell says

    Spain, Ireland and other like-minded EU member states could recognise the State of Palestine on 21 May, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has said.

  • Russia says protesters tried to occupy former Russian consulate in Leipzig

    Six unidentified people tried to take over a building owned by the Russian government in the German city of Leipzig on Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday, adding that it would lodge an official complaint. It said the intruders climbed over the fence of a building that used to serve as a Russian consulate and onto its balcony where they displayed anti-Russian banners and said they would take over the property. It said it would file a complaint with the German government demanding the intruders be punished.

  • China's Xi leaves Hungary as he concludes a 5-day visit to Europe

    Chinese President Xi Jinping left Hungary on Friday, concluding a tour of three European nations meant to meant to reinforce China's growing influence on the continent. Xi's plane took off from Budapest airport on Friday evening, after five days in Europe that began with a visit to France and then Serbia. Earlier on Friday, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on the social platform X that Xi had concluded his three-day state visit to Hungary, the last stop on his Europe visit, hailing the development of the two nations' “strategic partnership.”

  • Granderson: Biden is right to nudge Israel toward protecting civilians in Rafah

    Pausing a shipment of weapons sends a message that the U.S. values human life.

  • UPDATE 1-Girding Russia for war, Putin gives extra duties to two top officials

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday gave extra duties to two key government officials who oversee the defence industry and energy sectors, as the Kremlin chief girds the world's second-largest oil exporter for a longer war in Ukraine. Putin, who rose to power just eight years after the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991, proposed extra powers for Denis Manturov, 55, the only first deputy prime minister in the new government of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

  • US discussed 'overcapacity' in Chinese solar manufacturing, coal in climate talks

    The United States and China discussed Chinese overcapacity in solar and battery manufacturing, steel production and coal power during two days of bilateral meetings on climate change, senior State Department officials said on Friday. Top U.S. climate change diplomat John Podesta met Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin for their first formal bilateral meetings on May 8 and 9 in Washington, where they discussed how to work together ahead of the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, as well as how to cooperate on methane reduction and deforestation, among other issues.

  • UPDATE 1-China says it firmly opposes US export control tools

    China firmly opposes the abuse of export control tools such as the U.S. entity list, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, after the U.S. added 37 Chinese firms to a trade restriction list over national security concerns. China and Russia have the right to carry out normal economic and trade cooperation, and such cooperation should not be disturbed, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference.