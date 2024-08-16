Wasco restaurant earns grant, looks to provide 'family' with better experience
Wasco restaurant earns grant, looks to provide 'family' with better experience
Wasco restaurant earns grant, looks to provide 'family' with better experience
"'We have unlimited vacation.' Translation: 'You technically can take as much time off as you need, but we're going to hem and haw about it so much that, effectively, you get very little time away from work.' Also, if/when you leave the company, you won't get any prorated vacation time paid out."
The future of Social Security and income for retirees have been talked about a great deal by both presidential candidates this election season. Not only are retirees watching to see about potential...
Starbucks' incoming CEO could make well in excess of $100 million in his first year with the company under an incentive-laden contract, and he will not be required to relocate from his home in California to Seattle, the home of the global coffee giant.
Taxpayers are expected to save billions after the Biden administration inked deals with pharmaceuticals to lower the lists prices for 10 of Medicare’s costliest drugs; however, how much older Americans can expect to save when they fill a prescription remains unclear.
Corus Entertainment Inc. has filed a complaint with Canada's broadcasting regulator alleging Rogers Communications Inc. is "engaging in predatory behaviour" to suppress potential competition and breaching its regulatory requirements.
Swedish electric-vehicle (EV) maker Polestar moved one step further in avoiding major tariffs imposed on Chinese-made cars on Wednesday when the automaker said it began production of its Polestar 3 SUV in the United States. Steep tariffs recently imposed by U.S. and Europe on cars made in China have prompted many automakers to speed up plans to move parts of their production to other countries.
Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is primarily benefiting users in three areas - social and entertainment, education, and office collaboration - according to a new report, highlighting where the country's technology giants may see the biggest gains as they race to integrate generative AI (GenAI) into nearly every part of their businesses. In their eagerness to capitalise on the rapid development of large language models (LLMs) - the technology behind GenAI products such as ChatGPT - tech fir
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia has recruited a team of seven from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Texas to launch a new mortgage capital markets business in Houston. Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Public TransitThe group, which includes three current
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese steelmakers slashed output last month as woeful demand forced steep cuts on an industry contending with a collapse in margins.Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Public TransitSteel production in July plunged about 9% on both the
WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Five law firms should receive $267 million in legal fees for obtaining a $1 billion settlement for shareholders of Dell Technologies, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, rejecting arguments that the payment was a windfall. The fee is one of the largest ever for U.S. shareholder litigation. A Delaware trial court is weighing two other requests for huge legal fees, both in cases involving Tesla, and the ruling contained language that might be seen as helpful for the carmaker's efforts to fight those fees.
Chinese online shopping giant JD.com reported a 92 per cent year-on-year jump in quarterly net income to 12.6 billion yuan (US$1.7 billion), despite a flattish revenue, as better operational efficiencies helped the company navigate intensifying competition in the domestic e-commerce industry. During the quarter ended June 30, the company achieved "growing economies of scale and procurement efficiencies" that allowed it to "bring users everyday low prices without sacrificing quality", said chief
A man suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for the wrongful death of his wife is facing a new legal hurdle: Disney is trying to get it dismissed and sent to arbitration — because he signed up for Disney+ years earlier.
Ruggeri sold the 3,750 stocks yesterday for $341,850 under a Rule10b5-1 trading agreement, which allows business insiders and executives to trade their shares in a publicly listed company without risk of breaking the law.
Nashville-style chicken restaurant takes on hometown chicken-and-biscuit chain Bojangles, and others, while also opening in Raleigh area
(Bloomberg) -- Newly appointed Starbucks Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol won’t be required to relocate to the company’s headquarters in Seattle when he joins the company next month. Most Read from BloombergManchester Is Giving London a Run for Its MoneyBoston’s Broke and Broken Transit System Hurts Downtown RecoveryA Warehouse Store Promises Housing for South LA, in BulkBiden Invests $100 Million to Fuel Housing ConstructionThe Cross-Continental Race Using Only Public TransitThe incom
Ten costly drugs to see big price drops for millions of people who rely on Medicare
The world’s biggest companies don't just shape the global economy in an abstract sense; they provide the products and services that make modern life more convenient and connected than ever before. They set trends, drive innovation and set the course for smaller companies in every sector from technology to healthcare to finance.
Chili's CEO weighs in on the company's plans after a big quarter.
STORY: Alibaba's first-quarter revenue missed market expectations on Thursday (August 15).The Chinese giant reported revenue of just under $34 billion for the quarter ended June 30.Domestic e-commerce sales came under pressure from cautious spending by consumers.Alibaba's home market has undergone a halting economic recovery.Chinese consumers have seen spending power hit by a persistently weak property market and high job insecurity levels.Alibaba also faces tough competition from rivals including JD.com and discount-focused retail platforms like Pinduoduo.Revenue at the firm's domestic e-commerce arm fell 1%, despite seeing a double digit rise in the number of buyers and their purchase frequency.Chinese e-commerce giants have resorted to heavy discounting and promotions to attract shoppers.But the tactic has pressured margins across the retail sector.In June, sales at China's mid-year e-commerce sales festival fell for the first time ever according to third party estimates.That was despite efforts by major platforms to give out offers for an extended period to win consumers.Alibaba executives have said in recent quarters that bigger purchasing and the introduction of new tools for merchants will increase advertizing, and customer management revenue to the platform in the future.U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba reversed earlier losses to rise about 2% in early Thursday trade.
US online retailer iHerb is setting up a new warehouse in Hong Kong with Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, seeking to boost its order fulfilment capabilities in Asia. The Hong Kong facility, which will be operated by Cainiao, can process up to 15,000 orders per day, the US firm said on Thursday. The centre is 500 metres from the Hong Kong International Airport Cargo Terminal and 2 kilometres from the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridg