Washing machine explodes in face of toddler

A 15-month-old toddler had to receive emergency surgery after a washing machine exploded in his face, a mother has said.

Brodie Davis was left with one of his fingers “hanging on by a thread” after he was struck by shards of glass in his eye, neck, arms, hands and feet last week.

Amie McCarthy, his mother, said she “nearly fainted” when she saw her son covered in blood.

The mum-of-five, 29, said she had just filled the machine with a half-sized load of dirty clothes when she heard a loud shattering sound.

Ms McCarthy, from Liverpool, rushed to the utility room where she saw glass shards from the machine’s door scattered around the room.

“The machine must’ve only gone round about two or three times when I heard the glass shatter dead loud,” she said. “It sounded like it was a window.

“I turned around, Brodie was to my left, and he was covered in blood. It was dripping all over him. He was screaming and crying.

“I thought there was a bit of glass stuck in his finger, but it was actually skin. And that’s when I nearly fainted.

“As I picked him up, that’s when I saw the glass all over the floor. The whole door was completely smashed.”

Brodie suffered injuries to his eye, neck, arms, hands and feet as well as a significant cut to his left index finger that required emergency surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

“The skin had started dying by then so they were trying to save the skin,” Ms McCarthy said. “They reattached the finger. And we still don’t know if he might need another operation for a skin graft.

“The consultant told us it could’ve been a lot worse because of the size of the glass pieces. Imagine if that had gone into his jugular.

“The tip of his finger will be numb for the rest of his life now.”

She claims her 16-month-old washing machine was not overloaded or overheated – and is calling on the manufacturer, which has not been named, to investigate the machine to prevent further incidents.

“My mothering instinct kicked in and I thought I do not want this to happen to anyone else,” she said.

“My nan bought the machine for me so she let [the company] know the situation. They know what happened and I haven’t had an apology or anything.

“The load didn’t have anything metal in it, I didn’t overload it, I didn’t touch it and the baby didn’t touch it, it wasn’t too hot because it was a quick wash so there must’ve been something wrong with the glass.

“I think it could be a fault with that washing machine. [The company] needs to look into it, it can’t be safe. You never think your washing machine is going to do that.”