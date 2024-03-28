Washington Cherry Blossoms Drop Petals as Peak Bloom Season Passes

The cherry blossoms in Washington began dropping their petals as the peak blooming period passed in the US capital on March 28.

Video from the National Mall and Memorial Parks shows the cherry blossoms falling, creating a snow of white petals.

“The effect has its own mesmerizing beauty,” park caretakers wrote in the post.

The peak bloom period occurred around March 17, according to the National Park Service. Credit: @NationalMallNPS via Storyful