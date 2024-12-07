Washington Commanders rule out Redskins rebrand... but the logo will make a bit-part return

The Washington Commanders will not return to their old name - Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images North America

The Washington Commanders have ruled out bringing back their original Redskins logo despite reports that negotiations were under way.

Speculation had swelled in recent months that the NFL side could restore their original logo after the descendants of the Indian chief whose face it depicted called for the insignia’s return.

Steve Daines, the Republican senator for Montana, last month also appeared to suggest that the logo would be brought back following “good faith negotiations” with the team and the NFL.

“The censorship of the former Commanders logo was a classic case of woke gone wrong,” Mr Daines, who has campaigned for the logo to be honoured, wrote on Facebook. “I applaud the Commanders and the NFL for their commitment to never censor the logo again.”

However, a Washington Commanders team spokesman told The Telegraph that “there are no plans to bring the logo back”.

The Washington Redskins retired their name and Indian chief logo amid pressure from sponsors and activists in the summer of 2020, dropping the name the franchise was known by for nearly nine decades.

The new ‘W’ logo introduced in 2020 replaced the Indian chief logo

Mr Daines pledged this summer to block legislation funding the revitalisation of the dilapidated RFK stadium which the Commanders hope to move to until the NFL and the Commanders honour the logo.

The logo was designed by Blackie Wetzel, a member of the Blackfeet Nation in the state of Montana.

The Senate last month approved the funding with Mr Daines saying he was satisfied by the team’s efforts to honour Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, the family’s patriarch, The Washington Post reported.

The row over the team’s logo came after a string of incidents in which the Commanders and the NFL were accused of airbrushing the side’s previous branding.

Mr Daines posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the NFL had posted “poorly photoshopped images to hide the logo” on social media, adding that Fox had “blurred the logo on a local broadcast showing historical clips from the team’s heyday”.

In a separate incident, an NFL retailer was accused of selling a legacy shirt for Redskins legend Darrell Green with the original logo erased.

In a reprieve to some fans who want to see the Redskins reinstated as their team’s moniker, a Commanders spokesman confirmed to The Telegraph that the original logo would still appear on legacy memorabilia for former players who had worn the original logo on the field.

However, analysis of the Commanders’ online store found that throwback jerseys for Redskins legends Darrell Green and Sean Taylor showed no sign of the original crest.

The original crest is not seen on the old jerseys of Darrell Green...

...or Sean Taylor

Thomas White Calf, the great nephew of the Black Feet chief whose face adorned the jersey for 48 years, previously told Fox News: “The fans want him back and we want him back.”

Responding to the league’s proposal to include the Redskins logo on legacy jerseys, Mr Daines said: “I’m glad the team and the league finally understand what millions of fans, including the Wetzels & the Blackfeet Tribe, all see.

“The logo isn’t offensive and it isn’t derogatory. It’s an honourable and realistic depiction. It’s a tribute and appreciation of Native American history.”

Despite the partial return of the old logo, Josh Harris, the Commanders owner, has said that the team will not return to their old name.

“We’ve been very clear … for obvious reasons, the old name can’t come back,” he said in August. “The first objective is we got to start winning football games, and we need everyone supporting the team and not things that might, you know, drive people apart.”