Washington Free Beacon Flexes ‘Traditional Reporting’ After Columbia Removes Deans Over Antisemitic Texts

Three Columbia University administrators were removed from their positions and placed on leave Monday after the Washington Free Beacon unearthed text messages disparaging a presentation about antisemitism on campus.

Just over a week ago, the conservative news outlet published images showing Columbia officials sending hostile text messages during a May 31 panel focused on Jewish life on campus and concerns about mounting antisemitism. The messages included administrators trading problematic commentary about the panel, including using vomit emojis as a reaction, and asserting that Jewish figures were using the attention for “fundraising potential.”

The photos were taken by an audience member sitting behind a Columbia vice dean during the presentation, where her phone was in plain sight, according to the outlet.

While a university spokesperson did not specify which officials had been placed on leave, the Beacon had reported that those involved were vice dean and chief administrative officer Susan Chang-Kim, dean of undergraduate student life Cristen Kromm and associate dean for student and family support Matthew Patashnick.

The digital outlet has pursued original reporting since its founding in 2012, occupying a unique space in the right-leaning media ecosystem that is often dominated by commentary.

“The Free Beacon exists to do hard-hitting, fact-based reporting from a conservative perspective and to attracting and growing the talent to produce it,” editor-in-chief Eliana Johnson told TheWrap. “Generally speaking, the right has over-indexed for opinion and commentary and we think traditional reporting continues to play a vital and important role.”

This has become particularly evident this year, with the outlet contributing explosive reporting on university administrators embroiled in scandal since war broke out between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which has contributed to antisemitic rhetoric and rising violence across campuses.

Earlier this year, the Beacon was instrumental in reporting on the plagiarism allegations against Harvard president Claudine Gay, who was ousted in January following a rocky appearance giving congressional testimony on campus antisemitism. The Washington Post declared Gay’s resignation a “win” for the outlet, saying it was “ahead of the pack” on the story.

According to Johnson, “The Beacon’s most impactful reporting over the past year has been on elite university campuses, from Harvard to the University of Pennsylvania and now Columbia due to the eruption of antisemitism at those schools — and the public interest in the leaders and institutions that have enabled and fomented it.”

The Beacon describes itself on its website as “dedicated to uncovering the stories that the powers that be hope will never see the light of day” and “committed to serving the public interest by reporting news and information that is not being fully covered by other news organizations.”

Much of the privately owned, for-profit digital newspaper’s funding comes from billionaire and Harvard Law School graduate Paul Singer, according to the Washington Post. Michael Goldfarb serves as the Beacon’s chairman.

The outlet, however, is no stranger to exposing problematic power dynamics and behavior of officials. Throughout the years since its founding, the Beacon has produced high profile original reporting that includes playing a massive role in unearthing old audiotapes of Hillary Clinton in 2014.

But their work continues, with Johnson pointing out on social media Monday that the Columbia administrators are set to be reassigned to new positions, even after the messages were exposed, according to New York Times reporting.

“Columbia really cracking down on antisemitism!” Johnson quipped.

