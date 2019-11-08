Washington Nationals Star Gerardo Parra Reveals 'Baby Shark' Phenomenon Was Actually Accidental

There’s no denying the role that “Baby Shark” played in the Washington Nationals’ 2019 championship season.

Since debuting as Gerardo Parra’s walk-up song in June, the viral children’s tune took on a life of its own, evolving into an infectious good luck charm for the Nationals themselves and the baseball fans, who embraced the track with everything from hand motions to Halloween costumes.

But what may come as a surprise is that the “Baby Shark” phenomenon almost never was.

Parra tells PEOPLE the song that turned the season around was born by accident, and that it all started one morning when he awoke to find his 2-year-old daughter Aaliyah jamming to her favorite song.

“She started putting on music, and I saw her dancing, happy, like 20 times [she put it on],” he says.

Parra, 32, headed to the clubhouse later that day, intending to tell the team that he wanted to change his walk-up song.

But when he pulled out his phone, the only thing that would play was “Baby Shark” — and so it began.

“Every time I tried to figure out what song I wanted to put on, the ‘Baby Shark’ starts,” he explains. “So I do it like this [swipes screen] three times. Three times ‘Baby Shark’ is still there. The last time I say, ‘You know what? That’s the song I want to put.’ They looked at me like, surprised. ‘You sure?’ I said, ‘Yeah’. … Maybe yes, it’s an accident, but I think God gave me the opportunity to.”

It didn’t take long for the infectious song to gain the stamp of approval from Parra’s teammates, and soon, many were telling the MLB star he was their kid’s favorite player.

