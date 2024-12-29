Washington pays tribute to ‘public servant’ Jimmy Carter after his death aged 100

Former president Jimmy Carter died on Sunday at the age of 100. He was best known in his post-presidential years for his committment to service work and Habitat for Humanity, a charity aimed at building homes for low-income Americans. (Getty Images)

Washington joined in mourning on Sunday after news of former President Jimmy Carter’s death was announced by Chip Carter, his son.

The nation’s 39th president was renowned for his committment to public service in the years after his exit from political life, and earned a strong reputation for helping America’s neediest families in his post-presidential years. After news of his passing was reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tributes began to swiftly pour in for the 100-year-old statesman.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Democrat on Capitol Hill, said: “President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity.”

“President Jimmy Carter gave us a pure and lasting example of a public servant. His life and legacy will forever be a lesson on the power in one person’s will to do good. I’m sending love to the Carter family today as we honor his life and untiring, humble mission to help others,” wrote senator-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark of the Democrats said in a statement: “President Jimmy Carter was a statesman and humanitarian. As our country’s 39th President, he fought for the dignity of working families and the health of our planet – standing up for environmental justice and the universal right to clean air and water. Always a peacemaker, he was a force for democracy in all corners of the world.”

“In the decades after he left office, he and First Lady Rosalynn Carter continued to serve the most vulnerable among us. Their work at the Carter Center, Habitat for Humanity, and many other organizations saved lives, advanced human rights, and promoted opportunity and stability for those in need,” she continued. “President Carter’s service of compassion and humility leaves a legacy that will be admired for generations to come.”

Brendan Boyle, a House Democrat from Pennsylvania, tweeted that Carter was a “humble public servant”.

“May [he] rest in peace,” added Boyle.

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...