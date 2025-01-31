Washington plane crash: Air traffic controller 'allowed to leave early' before mid-air collision with Army helicopter

Listen here on your chosen podcast platform.

An air traffic controller was allowed to leave work early meaning the tower was “understaffed” at the time of the Washington DC plane crash, according to reports.

The claims, reported on Friday by NBC and the New York Times, comes after a preliminary investigation found staffing was “not normal” in the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at the time of the deadly mid-air collision that killed 67 people.

An internal Federal Aviation Administration report, found that a single air traffic controller was handling landings, departures and communications with helicopters in the vicinity of the airport, when such a workload would usually be covered by two people.

It has now emerged the reported reason for the understaffing was a supervisor had let the staff member leave early.

An American Airlines plane collided with the Black Hawk on a training exercise as it came into land at the airport just before 9pm on Wednesday before plunging into the Potomac River.

Passengers aboard Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, included members of the US figure skating team who were returning from the US Figure Skating Championships.

More than 40 bodies are now reported to have been pulled from the river as the massive recovery effort continues.

The staffing at the air traffic control tower is certain to form part of the federal investigation into the cause of the crash.

Air traffic facilities, including the one at the Washington airport, have suffered from chronic staff shortages for some time.

A report to Congress last year found that the airport had just 19 certified controllers in 2023, while the FAA’s target was 30.

Usually two controllers would handle the roles, as staff use two different radio frequencies to talk to planes and helicopter pilots.

Photographs of athletes Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, and coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, all of whom died in the crash (REUTERS)

While the controller is talking to them, the pilots of each aircraft may not be able hear each other.

Radio communications showed that an air traffic controller alerted the helicopter about the approaching jet and ordered it to change course.

In another development on Friday Donald Trump has said the military helicopter involved in the plane crash was “flying too high” at the time of the collision.

The US President posted on his Truth Social platform on Friday in his latest intervention in the ongoing investigation into the crash.

"The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot. It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???" Trump posted.

The crash remains under investigation by federal transportation authorities.

They have not pinpointed a reason for the collision, which happened as the regional jet was trying to land.

The military said the maximum altitude for the route the helicopter was taking is 200 feet (61 metres) but it may have been flying higher. The collision occurred at an altitude of around 300 feet, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

Efforts to retrieve the two aircraft involved in the crash were being pushed forward on Friday.

Divers have recovered the so-called black boxes from the American Airlines plane that crashed into the Potomac.

Divers aim to “salvage the aircraft" and find additional components on Friday, Washington's fire department said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is studying the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the CRJ700 airplane, which carried 60 passengers and four crew members, all of whom perished in the crash. The three members of the helicopter crew also died.

US President Donald Trump speaks about the mid-air crash between American Airlines flight 5342 and a military helicopter in Washington (AFP via Getty Images)

Trump questioned the actions of the army helicopter pilot and air traffic controller on Thursday ahead of the collision in an explosive press conference, where he also suggested diversity initiatives could be to blame for the tragedy.

Speaking from the White House - just over three miles from the scene of the disaster - Mr Trump at points acknowledged that it was too soon to draw conclusions as he encouraged the nation to pray for the victims, but he moved nonetheless to assign blame.

Mr Trump said "we are one family" as he expressed condolences for the crash. He then proceeded to attack political opponents and unleash grievances about diversity initiatives.

"The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency's website," Mr Trump said.

He added that the programme allowed for the hiring of people with hearing and vision issues as well as paralysis, epilepsy and "dwarfism".

Mr Trump said air traffic controllers needed to be geniuses. "They have to be talented, naturally talented geniuses," he said. "You can't have regular people doing their job."

Mr Trump said he had no evidence to support his claims that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and hiring preferences played a role in the crash, allowing that "it just could have been". He defended doing so "because I have common sense".

The plane crash marked the first major disaster of Mr Trump's new term, and his response evoked his frequent - and controversial - briefings on the Covid-19 pandemic.

His handling of the pandemic helped sour voters on him as he failed to win re-election in 2020.

Emergency personnel work at the site of the crash after a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Eagle flight collided (REUTERS)

Mr Trump said "we do not know what led to this crash but we have some very strong opinions".

Then he proceeded to hold forth at length about what happened, at one point wondering if the helicopter pilot was wearing night vision goggles.

Mr Trump declared that "you had a pilot problem" and the helicopter was "going at an angle that was unbelievably bad".

And he questioned why the Army pilot did not change course, saying that "you can stop a helicopter very quickly".

He also mused about the air traffic controller, saying of the two aircraft, "for whatever reason they were at the same elevation", adding "they should have been at a different height".

The US army pilots who were onboard the Black Hawk helicopter had experience flying at night in Washington’s congested airspace, a senior army official said.

Jonathan Koziol, chief of staff for army aviation, told the Associated Press that the pilot-in-command had logged about 1,000 flight hours, and a pilot who was being evaluated had about 500 hours flight experience.

“Both pilots had flown this specific route before, at night. This wasn’t something new to either one of them,” Koziol said.

“Even the crew chief in the back has been in the unit for a very long time, very familiar with the area, very familiar with the routing structure.”

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River. (Getty Images)

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

Jennifer Homendy, the chairwoman of the NTSB, vowed to "leave no stone unturned" in their probe during the press conference on Thursday

She called their probe an "all hands on deck" event and refused to give a preliminary cause of the crash, saying they dealt in facts.

She also a briefing that they have not found a flight data recorder or “black box” yet.

Officials explained that the NSTB plans to have a preliminary report within 30 days.