Washington power outage map: Bomb cyclone knocks out power to nearly 600,000 homes, businesses

A powerful winter storm brought damaging wind gusts and heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Washington.

The storm, known as a "bomb cyclone," brought wind gusts recorded at 55 mph at Sea-Tac Airport and as high as 77 mph in Mount Rainier National Park Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The National Weather Service's forecast early Wednesday morning says that while this system has already produced "numerous power outages" and reports of tree damage, it is still expected to create blizzard conditions throughout the Cascades.

The NWS office in Seattle says that thunderstorms are possible along the coast Wednesday, and with the next front arriving Friday, unsettled weather could continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Update on wind gusts within the last hour (mph):



Sunrise (Rainier): 77

Enumclaw: 74

Cape Elizabeth Buoy: 72

Camano Is.: 63

Port Townsend: 61

Federal Way: 57

Sea-Tac Airport: 55#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 20, 2024

Snow forecast this week: Winter storm warning in PNW, snowfall in northern Plains

Washington power outage map

According to a USA TODAY power outage tracker, there were about 597,000 power outages reported across the state of Washington as of 7:31 a.m. ET.

There were over 465,000 outages reported in King County, over 75,000 reported in Snohomish County, and over 21,000 reported in Kitsap County, according to the outage tracker.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Power outage map: Nearly 600,000 in Washington state lose power