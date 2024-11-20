Washington power outage map: Bomb cyclone knocks out power to nearly 600,000 homes, businesses

Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
·1 min read

A powerful winter storm brought damaging wind gusts and heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Washington.

The storm, known as a "bomb cyclone," brought wind gusts recorded at 55 mph at Sea-Tac Airport and as high as 77 mph in Mount Rainier National Park Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The National Weather Service's forecast early Wednesday morning says that while this system has already produced "numerous power outages" and reports of tree damage, it is still expected to create blizzard conditions throughout the Cascades.

The NWS office in Seattle says that thunderstorms are possible along the coast Wednesday, and with the next front arriving Friday, unsettled weather could continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Snow forecast this week: Winter storm warning in PNW, snowfall in northern Plains

Washington power outage map

According to a USA TODAY power outage tracker, there were about 597,000 power outages reported across the state of Washington as of 7:31 a.m. ET.

There were over 465,000 outages reported in King County, over 75,000 reported in Snohomish County, and over 21,000 reported in Kitsap County, according to the outage tracker.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Power outage map: Nearly 600,000 in Washington state lose power

Latest Stories

  • B.C. bombarded with heavy rain, snow and powerful winds from intense storm

    An intense fall storm is set to impact the B.C. coast on Tuesday, anticipated to bring powerful waves, fierce wind gusts and heavy precipitation that all threaten disruptions to power and travel across the province

  • Your hour-by-hour bomb cyclone guide, B.C.

    Dangerous winds are ongoing across Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton

  • B.C. bomb cyclone to create the world’s largest wave pool

    The swells generated by the next B.C. storm will propagate thousands of kilometres, reaching as far as Hawaii and the western beaches of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Talk about impact.

  • Brutal blizzard shaping up in B.C.'s alpine from bomb cyclone

    A weather bomb, a rapidly intensifying storm, will provide the stage for what will become an exceptional snowfall event in B.C.'s alpine regions––even with the risk of thundersnow

  • 1st winter storm of the season wallops Saskatchewan

    Saskatchewan got hit with its first major snowstorm of the season Monday night, with much of the province remaining under a snowfall and winter storm warning Tuesday."Definitely a wintry scene to begin with today," said Dan Fulton, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Fulton said areas around Melfort, Humboldt and Nipawin were hit the hardest overnight, receiving about 15 centimetres of snow.He said those areas could expect to see more snow accumulate throughout the

  • Heavy snow prompts warning in Calgary, brace for travel impacts Monday

    Snowfall warnings issued for southern Alberta, with drivers urged to brace for difficult travel through Monday

  • How the 'bomb cyclone' will impact coastal B.C. this week

    CBC science specialist Darius Mahdavi breaks down the incoming windstorm that is forming off the west coast of Vancouver Island, with its effects set to be most severe on Tuesday night.

  • 3 major lows bring wet, wicked or wintry weather to most of Canada

    An active pattern sets up over the country this week bringing three storms from coast to coast. Impacts range from strong wind gusts, to blizzard-like conditions, as well as days of dreary and never ending rain

  • Strong bomb cyclone threatens wicked winds and outages over B.C. this week

    A rapidly intensifying low, also known as a weather bomb, will bring big waves, powerful winds, heavy snow, and rain to B.C. this week. Brace for outages and travel disruptions

  • Late-week snow, strong winds, and rain; Ontario will see it all this week

    Gusty winds, rain, and even some wet snow. It's all on the table for parts of Ontario this week as the region falls back into a more typical November pattern

  • Dangerous snow, blizzard-like conditions persist into Wednesday over Sask., Man.

    Parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are facing a major wintry wallop, with drivers in the hardest-hit areas urged to postpone any non-essential travel through Wednesday

  • Rare, late-year Tropical Storm Sara brings needed rain to parts of Georgia, Alabama

    The rare November storm may end parts of Georgia and Alabama’s drought. Why isn’t it becoming a hurricane despite warm ocean waters?

  • Major winds and power outages forecast across Vancouver Island

    Winds over 100 kilometres an hour are possible on Vancouver Island. Get the localized details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton

  • Snowfall expected to continue overnight in Calgary and area

    The blanket of snow that Calgarians woke up to on Monday morning is continuing to impact evening commuters, with snowfall expected to continue overnight in some areas. Heather Pimiskern, a forecaster with Environment Canada, said the amount that accumulated in and around Calgary ranged from five centimetres in the city's northeast to 15 centimetres around the Diamond Valley area. With road conditions still spotty both in and outside of the city, the agency is warning drivers to prepare for quick

  • Methylmercury appears for the first time in Yukon creek following Eagle mine disaster

    The Yukon government says methylmercury has been found in a creek near the Eagle mine for the first time. The neurotoxin is an extremely poisonous compound of mercury that has the potential to bioaccumulate in fish and animal tissues. Yukon government biologists detected the toxin at four sites along Haggart Creek on October 18."Additional sampling for methylmercury will be undertaken to collect more information and better understand what this means for fish, wildlife and the environment," a gov

  • Bomb cyclone ramping up in strength as B.C. begins to feel its wrath

    The latest B.C. bomb cyclone will create additional disruptions on Wednesday as it continues to make its notable presence felt

  • 8-month-old lioness wanders neighbourhood in Mexico

    Firefighters, police and soldiers in Ciudad Juarez, in northern Mexico, tracked down a wayward lioness that was seen roaming the streets. The young feline was safely captured and taken to a wildlife refuge.

  • World's Largest Iceberg Stuck Spinning in Ocean Near Antarctica

    Satellite imagery captured the world’s largest iceberg continuing to spin in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica throughout October.Footage released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (CSU/CIRA & NOAA) shows iceberg A23a, spinning in the Southern Ocean, north of the South Orkney Islands of Antarctica.According to a BBC news report, the iceberg has been captured on top of a huge rotating cylinder of water since April, spinning counter-clockwise about 15 degrees a day.A23a is approximately 1,500 square miles in area, the size of Rhode Island, according to the NOAA.As long as the iceberg is stuck on the vortex, according to NASA, it delays its path along “iceberg alley,” a current that takes icebergs north to warmer waters, where they rapidly melt. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

  • Firefighters vs big cat: urban lioness captured in Mexico

    STORY: :: Ciudad Juarez, Mexico:: A lioness spotted roaming the streets in Mexico is captured by firefighters:: Officials say she appeared in good condition and was later transferred to a wildlife refugeA team of firefighters, soldiers, and local police arrived at the area to carry out the necessary measures to secure the animal, which was safely subdued and placed in a cage before being transported to the firefighters' facilities.The 8-month-old lioness appeared docile and in good condition, an official stated. She was later transferred to a wildlife refuge near the city, where she will undergo a full medical checkup to determine her final destination.

  • Crisp fall days are on the way!

    Meteorologist Devon Lucie recaps the heavy rain that fell early this morning showing where most of it fell and how much you got, then turns to the high resolution forecast over the next few days showing you when the colder air arrives, how cold the coldest mornings will be, and how long it lasts, then when warmer days arrive, how warm we'll get, and when the next chance of rain arrives, then has an early look at your Thanksgiving travel day and Thanksgiving Day forecasts while finishing with your seven day forecast.