Waspi women latest: Starmer accused of ‘breaking promise’ as he denies ‘misleading’ women over compensation

Mother of the House Diane Abbott has accused the Labour government of breaking a previous promise to compensate the Waspi women, as Sir Keir Starmer was grilled in PMQs.

Calls for women born in the 1950s to receive thousands in compensation were rejected yesterday by work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall. The Waspi women say they were not properly aware of the rise in state pension age from 60 to 65, and that it has affected their retirement plans.

“We did promise them that we would give them justice,” Ms Abbott said. “I understand the issue about the cost, but does the prime minister really understand how let down Waspi women feel today?”

The government’s decision has sparked “raw fury” among campaigners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour’s refusal of compensation comes despite the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) ruling that affected women were due compensation of typically £1,000 to £2,950 each.

Downing Street said Sir Keir does not accept that he “misled” Waspi campaigners by backing their calls for compensation.

“The prime minister and the secretary of state yesterday were very clear that this is a difficult decision, it is not one that has been taken lightly, but it’s based on the evidence in the Ombudsman’s report,” Sir Keir’s official spokesperson said.

Key Points

Waspi campaigners acccuse Starmer of spreading ‘dangerous misinformation’

PM denys he ‘misled’ Waspi campaginers

Taxpayer can’t afford Waspi compensation - Starmer

Labour 'played politics with Waspi women’ for years, says Badenoch

Diane Abbott accuses Starmer of ‘breaking promise’ to Waspi women in heated PMQs

Badenoch wants to replicate US-style government cost-cutting, spokesman suggests

17:14 , Jabed Ahmed

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemi Badenoch wants to see a British version of the soon-to-be set up US department of government efficiency, her spokesman has indicated.

Businessman Elon Musk is expected to lead a cost-cutting drive when President-elect Donald Trump comes to office in January, dubbed the “department of government efficiency”.

Nicknamed “Doge” – an acronym that shares its name with an internet meme about a dog and the cryptocurrency Dogecoin which Mr Musk once backed – the organisation is expected to take the form of an advisory team rather than a government department.

Doge will be chaired by Tesla and SpaceX owner Mr Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman who stood as a Republican presidential candidate.

Tory leader Mrs Badenoch is an “enormous fan of Elon Musk and what he’s done with X”, her spokesman said, adding she was “following what he is doing with Doge in the US very closely”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked by journalists if she wanted to replicate the programme in the UK, her spokesman added: “Yes, she does. And in fact, that was one of the things that she was looking to do in the Department of Business and Trade with the smarter regulation program, to sort of finesse government and reduce regulation.”

Afghan resettlement schemes to be merged into one and will eventually be axed, MoD say

16:43 , Jabed Ahmed

Afghan resettlement schemes will eventually be axed, MoD say

Badenoch blames months of new train strikes on Labour’s pay rises to unions and says commuters will suffer

16:31 , Jabed Ahmed

Badenoch blames months of new train strikes on Labour’s pay rises to unions

Scottish Labour leader slams lack of Waspi compensation

16:25 , Barney Davis

Frustration from Waspi women over the “deeply disappointing” decision of the UK Government not to offer compensation is justified, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to STV News, Mr Sarwar said: “I can completely understand, and I believe I was one of the ones that campaigned with them, had photographs with them, I was right to do that, I was right to campaign with them.

“I continue to stand with them in the face of their injustice.

“I think where there is justified frustration is in the blanket no compensation position.”

The Scottish Labour leader voiced his opposition to the proposals (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Starmer wants football Bill passed ‘quickly’ amid new breakaway league attempt

16:14 , Jabed Ahmed

Sir Keir Starmer wants his Football Governance Bill to pass into law as quickly as possible to block a rebranded breakaway league.

The Bill will create an independent football regulator for the top five tiers of the men’s game.

“You heard him previously say that on his watch, there will be no Super League-style breakaway from English football,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“And as part of the strengthened Football Governance Bill, the regulator will be able to prevent English clubs from joining future breakaway competitions by taking into account factors such as sustainability, heritage and fairness.”

The original Super League was launched by 12 European clubs – including the Premier League’s “Big Six” – in April 2021 but quickly collapsed amid fan protests and opposition from the continental and global governing bodies.

Promoters A22 have have contacted Uefa and Fifa to seek official recognition for a new competition, the Unify League.

Sir Keir is eager for the Football Governance Bill to pass swiftly to prevent leagues such as the rebranded Unify League from seeking to break away, No 10 said.

Shadow minister says new government funding to councils ‘emptier than expected’

15:58 , Jabed Ahmed

Shadow local government minister David Simmonds said the Government’s festive funding announcement saw the gift for councils “emptier than expected”.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Simmonds said: “The two wise men and wise woman of the Government have arrived bearing their gifts for local councils. But on closer inspection, while the gold is beautifully packaged, the box is somewhat emptier than what people have been expecting.

“It’s been a challenging few weeks for local government, we’ve heard the Government’s plans to take as much as they can of the local out of local government, and it’s clear that this statement today will leave our local authorities facing further challenges in doing the day job, and very significant uncertainty as we go into the new year.”

Mr Simmonds said town halls would still face increased costs caused by extra duties introduced by the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, and that the money to cover the rise in employers’ national insurance would not cover the £1.76 billion sum identified by the Local Government Association.

“As many of our councillors go away for their Christmas break and try and digest the detail of this with their Christmas lunch, they are going to be facing rumbling indigestion as they realise that their budget pressures are growing significantly,” he said.

“If this is fixing the foundations, I wouldn’t want to stay in the tent that’s the only thing this will hold up in our local authorities,” he added.

Government announces new funding to local councils

15:44 , Jabed Ahmed

The Government has announced new funding in an attempt to fix the “dire straits” of local government finances, including £700 million extra for councils.

Local government minister Jim McMahon said councils across the country are “in crisis” after 14 years of Conservative-led governments.

“I take the responsibility to lead this Government’s work to rebuild the sector with the seriousness that it’s due and also with the urgency that’s required,” Mr McMahon said. This work has already begun, and today marks a major milestone in our mission to rebuild local government and to put councils on a firmer financial footing.”

He added: “This is why today I am announcing over £700 million of additional grant. This includes over £200 million of extra funding for social care since the policy statement.”

Mr McMahon said £515 million would be given to councils to help them with the rise in employers’ national insurance.

He said: “Taken together, the additional funding made available at this settlement and the Budget delivers over £5 billion of new funding for local services over and above local council tax.”

He went on to say: “We must ensure that public investment is used too for long-term prevention and the reform of local public services, rather than expensive short-term crisis responses which we know often have much worsening outcomes. We are determined to end the cycle of failure that we have seen for too long. We will provide certainty by making sure that no authority will see a reduction in their core spending power after accounting for council tax flexibilities next year.”

Starmer defends Waspi women ‘betrayal’ as MPs challenge him over broken promises

15:28 , Jabed Ahmed

Starmer defends Waspi women ‘betrayal’ as MPs challenge him over broken promises

Full report: ‘Raw fury’ among Waspi women who say fight not over after Labour’s rejection of compensation payout

15:13 , Jabed Ahmed

‘Raw fury’ among Waspi women who say fight not over after rejection of compensation

Streeting challenges idea that pensioners could die after losing winter fuel allowance

14:59 , Jabed Ahmed

The Health Secretary has challenged the idea that some pensioners could die due to changes to the winter fuel allowance.

Wes Streeting insisted pensioners will “still be better off this winter than they were last winter”.

Appearing in front of MPs at a Health and Social Care Committee, Mr Streeting was asked about a 2017 Labour Party estimate that 4,000 people could die if the then government removed the winter fuel allowance.

He was asked if the Department of Health and Social Care has done any assessments on potential deaths following the Government’s announcement in July that the payment would be means-tested.

Mr Streeting replied: “Because of the choices that the Chancellor has made, particularly on protecting the state pension through the triple lock – even taking into account the decisions she’s taken on winter fuel allowance – pensioners will still be better off this winter than they were last winter, and will be better off next winter further still.

“And of course, one of the reasons it gives me confidence to stand by that assertion is she has protected winter fuel allowance for the poorest pensioners and put in place financial support, which I think will make a real difference to people.”

When asked if he meant not a single pensioner will die because of the move, Mr Streeting replied: “I can stand by very strongly the sense that because the state pension is rising in the way that it is, and because of the decisions the Chancellor has taken to protect the poorest pensioners – I admit an unpopular decision with people who’ve lost a winter fuel allowance – but not one that will lead to that fatalistic outcome.”

Downing Street responds to new inflation figures

14:44 , Jabed Ahmed

Downing Street said it recognised continued cost of living pressures following the increase in inflation revealed on Wednesday, but said rising real wages were making households better off.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I would point you to the Chancellor’s response to this this morning, which together with yesterday’s figures confirmed that real wages are now growing at their fastest rate in three years, so that’s wages taking into account inflation.

“That means after inflation that’s worth on average an extra £20-a-week, and that is important to families who have faced the pinch, who have faced inflation levels of up to 11% in recent months and years.

“But we do understand that the cost of living continues to be a challenge for people.

“That’s why, at the Budget, we kept fuel prices down through the freeze of fuel duty, it’s why next year the national living wage will be boosted by £1,400, and it’s why the Government’s made its mission to grow the economy based on the fact that we want to drive and improve living standards for people up and down the country.”

Waspi campaigners acccuse Starmer of spreading ‘dangerous misinformation’ over State Pension age changes

14:35 , Jabed Ahmed

Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigners have accused the Prime Minister of spreading “dangerous misinformation” in his defence of how State Pension age changes were communicated to women born in the 1950s.

Angela Madden, Chair of Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI), said: “This isn’t just misleading; it’s an insult to millions of 1950s-born women who were blindsided by these changes. The Ombudsman’s findings were based on rigorous evidence showing that 60 per cent of women had no idea their own State Pension age was rising.

“The Government’s attempt to cherry-pick data to suggest otherwise is spreading dangerous misinformation, plain and simple.”

Ms Madden added: “The fact that 90 per cent of women had some general awareness of potential changes in the future does not mean they knew this would impact them personally.

“That is exactly why the Ombudsman identified maladministration and why this Government’s continued attempts to muddy the waters are so unacceptable.”

‘Deep disquiet’ in the incoming US adminstration over Chagos Islands, Farage says

14:28 , Jabed Ahmed

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said there is “very deep disquiet” among members of the incoming US administration about the agreement for the Chagos Islands.

Mr Farage, a long-time backer of US President-elect Donald Trump, told the Commons: “I’ve just returned hotfoot from a very full Mar-a-Lago and I’ve spoken to several members, senior administrators especially, of the incoming administration who will be in the White House in 32 days’ time.

“Let me assure you there is very deep disquiet amongst all of them as to what this may mean for the long-term future of Diego Garcia and whether any such deal would hold given the precedent of the deal break over Hong Kong. They also can’t understand why we’d surrender the sovereignty of these islands on an advisory judgment from a pretty obscure court.”

He added: “Can we please, if we respect the sovereignty of Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands on the basis of it’s what the people want, have a referendum of all of the eligible Chagossians and let them decide what the future sovereignty of the Chagos Islands is?”

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said the interests of the Chagossians are “absolutely at the heart” of the agreement, adding: “I do find (Mr Farage) continues to speculate.

“With the greatest respect, he does not know the detail of what is agreed, he doesn’t know the detail that has been shared, he doesn’t know the detail that the national security apparatus of the United States has considered, and I am confident that he would have his concerns allayed when he sees the detail of this deal.”

All of Starmer’s ‘betrayals’ and U-turns as Labour faces Waspi women backlash

14:14 , Jabed Ahmed

The Independent looks at all the times Sir Keir Starmer has let voters down or outright U-turned on his promises on the journey from Labour leader to prime minister

Read the full report below:

All of Starmer’s ‘betrayals’ and U-turns as Labour faces Waspi women backlash

Comment: Labour’s betrayal of Waspi women is a sign its problems now go far beyond pensioners

13:59 , Jabed Ahmed

By alienating the demographic most likely to turn out to vote, Keir Starmer will now struggle to shake off accusations that his government is happy to say one thing and do another, says John Rentoul

Labour’s betrayal of Waspi women is a sign its problems now go far beyond pensioners

Minister defends government negotiations on the Chagos Islands

13:43 , Jabed Ahmed

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said the Mauritian prime minister is “willing to conclude this deal with the United Kingdom” as he defended the Government’s negotiations on the Chagos Islands.

Responding to shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel he told MPs: “We are absolutely not damaging our security. We are protecting it through this deal, and that is why this deal has been agreed to protect the operation of that base, to protect it against the legal uncertainty, and to ensure that it is on a safe footing well into the next century.”

He added: “(Dame Priti) asked me, would we be able to extend the lease? The answer is yes. Would we continue to have the autonomy of our operations for those allies? Absolutely yes. Are there safeguards in place to prevent foreign forces or others on the outer islands? Absolutely yes. I have answered the questions on costs a number of times in the House. We are very, very clear that it is not normal practice for the United Kingdom to confirm the value of its payments for military bases anywhere across the globe.”

Mr Doughty further stated: “She referred to media reports, there is a huge amount of speculation. Let’s get back to the actual facts on this which is that the prime minister has confirmed himself in Mauritius to his assembly, that he is willing to conclude this deal with the United Kingdom. Those are the facts and we will protect our national security and our interests.”

Inflation analysis: Prices rising faster means higher borrowing costs for longer amid recession fears

13:28 , Alex Croft

The rise in inflation last month is likely to mean higher borrowing costs for longer.

Prices rose at the faster rate of 2.6 per cent in November, up from 2.3 per cent in October.

The faster price gains for consumer goods like food and energy place inflation outside the Bank of England’s target rate of 2 per cent, which means a fall in interest rates is unlikely, economists say.

Petrol prices, train travel and products such as margarine and eggs helped drive up prices the most, the Office for National Statistics said.

Howard Mustoe reports:

Prices rising faster means higher borrowing costs for longer amid recession fears

PM denys he ‘misled’ Waspi campaginers

13:25 , Jabed Ahmed

The Prime Minister does not accept that he “misled” Waspi campaigners by backing their calls for compensation, Downing Street has said.

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer would accept that characterisation, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, but as I say I can’t speak to comments made pre-election.

“But the point that I’d make is that in Government the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for DWP have been able to study the Ombudsman’s report and it is very clear that this cohort faced no direct financial loss as a result of delays in DWP sending out those letters, that by 2006 90% of the cohort were aware that the state pension age was changing.

“He and the secretary of state yesterday were very clear that this is a difficult decision, it is not one that has been taken lightly, but it’s based on the evidence in the Ombudsman’s report.”

Sir Keir’s spokesperson added the government has “no plans” for a vote on whether to compensate women affected by changes to the state pension age.

Labour’s new bill for children: What parents need to know

13:14 , Albert Toth

Labour has introduced its landmark children’s bill to parliament, bringing in a range of sweeping changes which will affect both parents and educators.

Introduced by Department for Education (DfE) secretary Bridget Phillipson, the new legislation is designed to improve children’s safety and education standards in the UK.

Ms Phillipson said: “In recent years, too many children have been failed by their last line of defence: the state.”

“This bill will be a seminal moment for child protection. No more words, no more lessons learnt. This government will put children first at every turn.”

Albert Toth explains everything you need to know about the plans:

Labour’s new laws for children: What parents need to know

Watch: Diane Abbott accuses Starmer of ‘breaking promise’ to Waspi women in heated PMQs

13:14 , Jabed Ahmed

Revealed: Brexit has reduced UK exports by £27bn, new report claims

13:00 , David Maddox, Political Editor

A damning report has revealed that British exports have been hit with a £27 billion loss as a result of Brexit.

The paper by the Centre for Economic Performance (CEP) has found that Boris Johnson’s Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) has reduced total goods exports from the UK by an estimated £27bn (or 6.4 per cent) in 2022 – due to a 13.2 per cent fall in the value of goods exported to the EU.

It comes as the government prepares to open talks in the new year for a Brexit deal reset with the EU but is being pressed to make significant compromises on allowing the European Court of Justice to have jurisdiction in the UK and allowing free movement for young people.

The CEP, based at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), uses data from more than 100,000 firms to estimate the gap between the actual value of exports under the TCA and what would have been expected had the UK remained in the EU.

Political editor David Maddox reports:

Revealed: Brexit has reduced UK exports by £27bn, new report claims

Diane Abbott confronts Keir Starmer over Waspi compensation

12:46 , Alex Croft

Diane Abbott: We promised we’d give them justice

12:39 , Alex Croft

Former Labour shadow chancellor and mother of the house Diane Abbott has questioned whether Sir Keir understands the disappointment of the Waspi women.

“We did promise them that we’d give them justice,” Ms Abbott said. “I understand the issue about the cost, but does the prime minister really understand how let down Waspi women feel today?”

Sir Keir said: “Of course I do. I set out the history, Mr Speaker, but the research is clear that 90 per cent of those impacted did know about the change.

He repeated that the taxpayer can’t afford the burden, adding that he “did understand the concerns”.

(The Independent)

Watch: Pensioners will ‘possibly die’ this Christmas because of government, Badenoch claims

12:34 , Alex Croft

Tories failed to discuss compensation for 14 years, says Starmer

12:33 , Alex Croft

Independent MP Ian Byrne says his Liverpool West Derby has over 5,000 Waspi women affected by the state pension change.

Mr Byrne calls on MPs to be given a vote on whether to give Waspi women compensation.

“In the current economic circumstances, the taxpayer can’t bear the burden of tens of billions of compensation,” Sir Keir said.

Turning to the opposition benches, Sir Keir says: “They’re chuntering away, [but] in fourteen years they accelerated the changes, and not once spoke about compensation.”

The taxpayer can’t afford Waspi compensation - Starmer

12:30 , Alex Croft

Ben Lake, of Plaid Cymru, asked if Labour’s rejection of compensation for Waspi women - after years posing as an ally - is “what the prime minister meant when he promised to lead a government of change”.

Sir Keir said it is a “serious issue” and a “complex issue”.

He repeated Labour’s claim that 90 per cent of affected women knew about the changes - a claim disputed by Waspi campaigners, who say three in five did not know about the changes.

“The tax payer simply can’t afford the tens of billions of pounds of compensation, when the evidence does show that 90 per cent of those impacted did know about it,” the PM told the house.

Ed Davey declines to bring up Waspi women

12:24 , Alex Croft

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has declined to grill Sir Keir Starmer on the refusal of compensation for Waspi women.

He asked instead about support for young carers.

“We continue to work across the sector to ensure all schools identify support and record data on young carers,” Sir Keir responded.

(The Independent)

Badenoch grills Starmer on pensioners

12:15 , Alex Croft

Ms Badenoch used most of her questions to grill Mr Starmer on winter fuel payments and the government’s treatment of pensioners.

“We had to make tough choices,” Mr Starmer told the Tory leader in a feisty yet uneventful exchange, in which he accused the Tories of leaving Labour with a financial black hole.

Labour stabilising the economy has allowed them to commit to the pension triple-lock, he added.

Watch: Starmer defends Waspi women decision and winter fuel cuts

12:13 , Alex Croft

Labour “played politics with Waspi women” for years, says Badenoch

12:07 , Alex Croft

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said Labour ministers “played politics with the Waspi women” for years, but now admit that the Conservatives “were right”.

She asks how many eligible pensioners are not claiming Pension Credit - and Sir Keir Starmer responds that it is the record of the Conservative government that peple haven’t signed up

He adds that pensions will increase due to the triple lock, and says pensioners would be “worse off under a Tory government”

PMQs: Starmer set to be grilled on Waspi women

11:56 , Alex Croft

Sir Keir Starmer is set to be grilled at Prime Minister’s Questions, as opposition and backbench Labour MPs fume at the refusal of compensation for the Waspi women.

PMQs will begin at 12pm, with Sir Keir looking to defend the government’s decision.

Stay here for all the latest updates.

Pictured: PM leaves Downing Street for last PMQs of 2024

11:52 , Alex Croft

Prime minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions (Getty Images)

Report: Labour accused of using Waspi women to win election

11:52 , Archie Mitchell, Political Correspondent

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of betraying women affected by changes to the state pension age after using them to get elected.

The prime minister came under fire on Wednesday after work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for 3.8m affected individuals to be given £1,000 and £2,950 each in compensation.

Homelessness minister Rushanara Ali was sent out to defend the government’s decision, but faced a heated Sky News interview in which presenter Kay Burley said Labour had “made a promise time and time again” to affected women before the general election.

Political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:

Labour accused of betraying WASPI women to win election after compensation snub

‘Is this a democracy?’, asks Waspi spokesperson

11:40 , Alex Croft

Waspi spokesperson Debbie de Spon has questioned whether the government’s refusal of the Ombudsman’s ruling is democratic.

Labour rejected a ruling from the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) that recommended compensation of typically £1,000 to £2,950 each for the women affected.

“If there’s no mechanism for people to complain and to get true justice, well, is that a democracy?” spokesperson Debbie de Spon said.

“There’s a whole constitutional issue here, apart from just the fact that 3.6 million Waspi women are feeling extremely angry this morning.

“It’s a far, far deeper thing. If we don’t all watch out, what’s next? If you tolerate this then your children will be next, as they say.”

‘Labour claimed they were the party for change’ - Waspi spokesperson

11:25 , Alex Croft

Waspi spokesperson Debbie de Spon was asked for her view on the Labour ministers who once supporter her campaign.

“It seems to be that it’s okay for you to change your view by fiddling with the numbers, by justifying it by using numbers which simply aren’t right.

“We expected a Labour government to offer something different, because they were saying they were the party for change, and we’d had 14 years of Conservative government who deliberately shoved the Waspi issue under the carpet for as long as they possible could.

“We definitely did think that Labour might be providing the change that they claimed, but it’s obviously only changed for certain things and certain people.

“Somehow, women who were born in then in the 1950s who are now in their retirement, aren’t worthy of consideration.”

‘Raw fury’ among campaigners, Waspi spokesperson says

11:08 , Alex Croft

There is “raw fury” among Waspi campaigners and supporters after the government decided not to provide compensation for state pension changes.

“It’s come as a shock and a huge disappointment,” spokesperson for the Waspi campaign Debbie de Spon told The Independent.

“Well, disappointment is putting it mildly. It’s a shock and we’re devastated. But it means that that we must press our point more clearly there.

“There’s raw fury [on Facebook] understandably. As a campaign we are picking ourselves up and facing this head on. We’ve got to look at what Liz Kendall has said and we’ve got to approach it in the appropriate manner,” Ms de Spon added.

Waspi campaign seeks legal advice on Labour’s ‘untrue’ 90 per cent claim

10:53 , Alex Croft

The government’s claim that 90 per cent of women knew about impending state pension changes “simply isn’t true”, a spokesperson for the Waspi campaign has said.

Speaking to The Independent, communications director for the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign Debbie de Spon said: “One of the reasons that Liz Kendall has used… she claimed that 90 percent of women did know, which simply isn’t true.”

“And if you read the ombudsman’s report properly, you will see that that isn’t true. What the Ombudsman took out of the research is that three out of five women didn’t know their state pension age was increasing.

“She’s just using one number out from a cluster of numbers. She’s clung on to that because it’s the highest number. But it doesn’t represent the truth.

“We will be taking legal advice about that because it doesn’t make sense to us.”

Labour minister challenged in heated clash over WASPI women ‘betrayal’ as Starmer compared to Gregg Wallace

10:40 , Alex Croft

A government minister has defended the decision not to award compensation to women affected by changes in the state pension age during a heated clash with Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

The journalist asked Rushanara Ali who middle-class women of a certain age would find more offensive out of prime minister Keir Starmer or MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace during the confrontation on Wednesday (18 December).

The homelessness minister said the situation was “deeply regrettable” and the women had received an apology but compensation would not be a “fair or proportionate” use of taxpayers’ money.

Repeatedly challenged about previous Labour promises to compensate the women, she said: “I go back to the point about the lessons that need to be learned, and the fact that this government has apologised for that delay.”

Watch the clash here:

What does the government’s Waspi announcement mean for women hit by state pension changes?

10:25 , Alex Croft

The government has announced it will not compensate up to 3.8 million women affected by changes to the state pension age.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for the individuals to be awarded between £1,000 and £2,950 each, while claiming she understood why many were unhappy about the issue.

"I know there are women born in the 1950s who want and deserve a better life, they have worked hard in paid jobs and in bringing up their families,” she said.

The Labour government is now facing a barrage of criticism from MPs and campaigners over the decision, some of which is coming from within its own party.

Jabed Ahmed reports:

What does the Waspi announcement mean for women hit by state pension changes?

UK inflation increases as cigarettes and petrol drive price rises

10:11 , Alex Croft

The rate of price rises in the UK increased to 2.6 per cent in November, as a hike in tobacco duty and petrol costs drove inflation higher.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced the latest monthly Consumer Prices Index (CPI) reading on Wednesday, up from 2.3 per cent in October.

The inflation level swung back above the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target in October, largely because of household energy bills being pushed up as the price cap rose.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the figures are a “reminder that for too long the economy has not worked for working people”, while Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride blamed a “series of irresponsible and inflationary decisions” from the Treasury.

At the end of October, taxes paid on cigarettes and other tobacco products increased in line with inflation, which is likely to be a major driver of higher inflation last month, according to economists.

UK inflation increases as cigarettes and petrol drive price rises

Liz Kendall issues apology as Labour face backlash over Waspi women ‘betrayal’

09:55 , Alex Croft

Reform UK supports Labour’s Waspi decision

09:39 , Alex Croft

Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform UK, has supported the government’s decision not to compensate the Waspi women.

Speaking to Sky’s Kay Burley, Mr Tice said: "Waspi women have been fighting a significant campaign. But the reality is we haven’t got £10bn just to fling around.

"And the reality is, [Reform UK’s] economic policy of lifting the starting point of paying any income tax to £20,000 - that’s an extra £1,500 for anybody working and those receiving pensions.

"That helps the Waspi women, along with everybody else."

Waspi women ‘betrayed’ but we may not have paid either - shadow minister

09:25 , Alex Croft

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith has criticised the “betrayal” of the Waspi women by Labour - but acknowledged the Tories may not have offered compensation either.

Mr Griffith told Sky News that every Waspi campaigner believed that this government “would do something”.

He said: “They’d all talked about it: Keir Starmer had talked about it, Angela Rayner talked about it, even Liz Kendall, who yesterday said they weren’t going to do a single thing about it, had talked about it. So it’s a big issue of betrayal.”

The Tories may not have offered compensation, but this is beside the point, he added.

“I’m not sitting here saying we would necessarily have done something about it. That’s fair.

“But the point is this Government has given everybody the impression that they would, and then they’ve come in, and now they’re saying they wouldn’t. That’s a big issue. I can understand people, particularly the Waspi women, feeling enormously let down by that.”

Front pages: Government slammed for ‘betrayal'

09:10 , Alex Croft

Daily Mirror: We have been betrayed

Daily Mail: Betrayal that proves Labour cynically said ANYTHING to get elected

Daily Mail: : Betrayal that proves Labour cynically said

ANYTHING to get elected #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eBaI0DVTki — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 17, 2024

The Times: Labour MPs rebel over new blow to pensioners

The Times: Ukraine kills Russian general a day after chemical attack claim #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d91NZAoGg0 — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 17, 2024

Daily Express: Labour have betrayed our OAPs time after time!

Daily Express: LABOUR HAVE BETRAYED OUR OAPs TIME AFTER TIME #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jqRpI9BXb6 — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 17, 2024

Morning Star: Kendall refuses Waspi cash deal

Morning Star: KENDALL REFUSES WASPI CASH DEAL #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/z8dKIfWMJ3 — George Mann (@sgfmann) December 17, 2024

Reeves: ‘Expensive compensation bill’ not worth taxpayer money

08:57 , Alex Croft

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who previously backed the Waspi campaign, has said an “expensive compensation bill” was not a good use of taxpayer funds.

Mr Reeves said: “I understand that women affected by the changes to the state pension age feel disappointed by this decision, but we looked in full at the ombudsman recommendations and they said that around 90% of women did know that these changes were coming.

“And as Chancellor, I have to account for every penny of taxpayers’ money spent.

“And given that the vast majority of people did know about these changes, I didn’t judge that it would be the best use of taxpayers’ money to pay an expensive compensation bill for something that most people knew was happening.”

Six years ago: Labour MPs give standing ovation to Waspi protest in Commons

08:43 , Alex Croft

Around six years ago, Labour MPs gave a standing ovation to Waspi women who staged a protest from the House of Commons public gallery.

The protest took place soon after former chancellor Philip Hammond had concluded his 2018 Budget statement. Many Labour MPs - then under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn - stood up to applaud.

Sir Keir Starmer, near the Speaker and next to Emily Thornberry, appears to stand up alongside fellow MPs - but it is unclear if he is applauding.

Standing ovation from Labour and SNP MPs as @WASPI_Campaign women stage a protest in the Commons public gallery. pic.twitter.com/iQflBDnsuw — Robbie Hawkins (@robbiehawkins__) October 29, 2018

Improving public services better use of funds than Waspi compensation - minister

08:30 , Alex Croft

Improving public services for pensioners is a better use of taxpayers money than compensating the Waspi women, government minister Rushanara Ali said this morning.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “The fact is that we have got a huge, huge job to do in terms of making sure that the conditions that pensioners live in in our country are improved and that’s why our focus is on protecting the triple lock, which will unlock £30 billion in this Parliament, supporting pensioners… and that includes those who are women born in the 1950s.

“We are absolutely committed to tackling the public service crisis in the NHS, making sure we’ve got more policing in our streets, which is about security and safety for pensioners and support for the NHS, they need those services.

“So this Government has inherited a devastating set of issues, we are responding to those challenges.”

Compensation would not be ‘fair or proportionate’ - minister

08:17 , Alex Croft

Government minister Rushanara Ali is defending the decision not to award compensation to the Waspi women in the morning media round.

Speaking with Sky News, she described the fallout over the Waspi women compensation as “deeply regrettable”, but that compensation would not be a “fair or proportionate” use of taxpayer money.

“The situation is that in terms of the compensation, it would be up to some £10 billion, which we don’t feel is fair or proportionate in terms of use of public money, given that some 90% of those affected, according to the ombudsman’ report, it would not have been made a difference in terms of the delay in the letters,” the homelessness ministersaid.

“But the reality is, this has been a very difficult issue for those affected, and it’s deeply regrettable, and lessons will need to be learned.”

Labour accused of betraying WASPI women to win election after compensation snub

08:06 , Alex Croft

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of betraying women affected by changes to the state pension age after using them to get elected.

The prime minister came under fire on Wednesday after work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for 3.8m affected individuals to be given £1,000 and £2,950 each in compensation.

Homelessness minister Rushanara Ali was sent out to defend the government’s decision, but faced a heated Sky News interview in which presenter Kay Burley said Labour had “made a promise time and time again” to affected women before the general election.

“And now you’ve literally said, ‘nah, sorry, it’s not happening’,” Ms Burley said.

Ms Ali repeated Ms Kendall’s apology on behalf of the government to women affected by the change, which hiked the state pension age from 60 to 65, with millions claiming they were not properly aware.

She said: “Lessons need to be learned for the future and I absolutely understand this is really, really difficult.

“We will need to make sure these things do not happen again.”

Read the full report from political correspondent Archie Mitchell:

Labour accused of betraying WASPI women to win election after compensation snub

‘Day of shame’: Labour will not pay compensation to 3.8 million Waspi women, Liz Kendall announces

07:50 , Kate Devlin, Whitehall Editor

Ministers have been accused of presiding over a “day of shame” for the Labour government after they announced that up to 3.8 million women affected by changes to the state pension age will not receive compensation.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for individuals affected to be awarded between £1,000 and £2,950 each, while claiming she understood their unhappiness.

“I know there are women born in the 1950s who want and deserve a better life, they have worked hard in paid jobs and in bringing up their families,” she said.

She pledged the government would protect the pensions “triple lock”, drive down NHS waiting lists and deliver “the jobs, homes and opportunities your families need to build a better life”.

Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:

‘Day of shame’: Labour will not pay 3.8m Waspi women compensation, Kendall announces

Welcome to the live blog

07:48 , Alex Croft

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics blog.

We’ll bring you all the latest news and reaction, as the government faces backlash over the decision to refuse compensation for Waspi women, and inflation rises to 2.6 per cent.

Comment: Labour’s betrayal of Waspi women is a sign its problems now go far beyond pensioners

17:28 , Jabed Ahmed

By alienating the demographic most likely to turn out to vote, Keir Starmer will now struggle to shake off accusations that his government is happy to say one thing and do another, says John Rentoul

Labour’s betrayal of Waspi women is a sign its problems now go far beyond pensioners