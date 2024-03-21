Women's state pension payout fight nears end

A Waspi protest in 2019

Women affected by the rising state pension age could be in line for compensation when a long-awaited report is published on Thursday.

An ombudsman has been looking at potential injustices resulting from the decision to raise women's retirement age to bring it into line with men's.

Campaigners say millions of women suffered financially as they were not warned about the rise ahead of time.

While the ombudsman can recommend compensation, it cannot enforce it.

Campaigners for the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) want the ombudsman to suggest compensation of £10,000 or more is paid.

Rising state pension

The age at which people receive the state pension has been increasing as people live longer, and currently stands at 66 for men and women.

The increases have been controversial. Campaigners claim women born in the 1950s have been treated unfairly by rapid changes and the way they were communicated to those affected.

Many thousands said they had no idea they would have to wait longer to receive their state pension, and had suffered financial and emotional distress as a result.

For years, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has been investigating how the retirement age rise was communicated by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to women most likely to be impacted by the change.

In 2021, its initial finding of maladministration by the DWP centred on a delay in providing direct information to this group of women.

While some women were aware of the general policy change, they did not know it would affect them personally. The ombudsman said that letters should have been sent directly to these women more than two years earlier than they were. For some, the delay was much longer.

Now the next two elements of the report are expected to be published - whether those communication failings amounted to "injustice", and whether those affected should receive payouts.

Story continues

If the report does recommend compensation, the potential bill for the government could run into the billions.

Women from the Waspi campaign assembled outside Parliament for International Women's Day this year

Waspi says some women born in the 1950s who were not aware of the changes to the retirement age were plunged into poverty and struggled to find work due to their age.

Its chair, Angela Madden, said she had already given up a full-time job, and had been out of work for more than a year when she was informed of the new pension age.

"Some people had to sell their homes, some people had their divorce settlements worked out on a state pension age of 60," she told BBC Breakfast.

"Some people are absolutely destitute, and didn't have any money to survive," Ms Madden added.

'Huge shock'

Karen Woodward, 65, from Portland, Dorset, was one of those women that missed out on a pension. She is self-employed and started suffering from arthritis in her 50s.

Two years before she was due to retire, and days after her 58th birthday, a friend told her of the change to the pension age for women.

"It was a huge shock. Because of being self-employed I hadn't started a pension plan or put any money aside because I didn't think there was any need to," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Ms Woodward said she has missed out on £47,000 due to the change.

To keep up a "nice, comfortable, ordinary standard of living" she has had to continue working, despite having "very, very painful days" due to her arthritis.

