Wasserman Launches The Collective, New Division For Women In Sports And Entertainment

On the heels of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s historic World Cup win, sports and entertainment agency Wasserman has announced the formation of The Collective, a new division within the company.

The Collective aims to raise the visibility of women in sports, entertainment, and culture. In the words of the official announcement, the unit will “deliver unique strategy, insights, and ideas for talent, brands, and properties focused on empowering and speaking to women.”

The new division will serve as a resource for Wasserman, the company said, including its business and clients. The vision is for projects or clients that reach women to be elevated by the combined expertise and experience of The Collective and benefit from the new division.

Separately, the Wasserman Foundation, a private family foundation led by Casey Wasserman, has committed $1 million to fund charitable programs encouraging the growth and development of women in sports and entertainment. These funds will support key non-profit partners already affecting change, including WISE (Women in Sports and Events) and City of Los Angeles’s Evolve Entertainment Fund. Concurrently, Wasserman will also lead industry initiatives to increase the number of woman agents, data analysts and marketers in the industry.

“The Collective is the culmination of decades of successful work representing women and helping brands connect to women. We have both a responsibility and an opportunity to utilize our expertise and network to empower women. With the backing of all of Wasserman and Casey, The Collective aims to contribute to that goal while moving our industry forward,” said Thayer Lavielle, Executive Vice President/The Collective.

Wasserman already represents more than 150 of the world’s best women athletes across 21 sports including 56% of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, 26 WNBA players and a number of women gold-medal-winning Olympians. The roster includes Sue Bird, Mia Hamm, Hilary Knight, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Maya Moore, Alex Morgan, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Megan Rapinoe and Abby Wambach.

Brand partners in this arena have included American Express, AT&T, Microsoft, Wells Fargo, Estée Lauder and others.

