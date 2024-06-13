‘Wassup, bro?’ Diddy was randomly spotted standing on a street in L.A. in this video

He’s on the move.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was thought to be holed up in his Star Island mansion, was just spotted in Hollywood — not the drenched South Florida one — in Los Angeles.

The embattled rapper owns homes on the East and West coasts, both of which were raided back in March as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation.

The Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Task Force carried out the simultaneous raids based on a search warrant issued by the Southern District of New York.

It was believed Combs was laying low in Florida because he recently missed major milestones in his kids’ lives on the West Coast, such as his oldest daughter Chance’s graduation.

But, no.

In bystander footage posted by TMZ, Diddy is standing on a sidewalk in Los Angeles on Wednesday chatting with an unknown man.

As the person taking the video passes in a car, he yells out, “Yo, Diddy. Wassup, bro? What’s good, man? Happy Wednesday.”

#Diddy has returned to the West Coast -- and TMZ has video of him out and about in L.A. Read the full story here: https://t.co/DPC3md76KA pic.twitter.com/EJU6GWvqxc — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2024

Diddy puts his hands up in prayer and displays an “L,” for Love (one of his many monikers) as he has done in other sightings in the 305.

It’s unclear how long Combs has been in California, but on Saturday night, local comics hosted a savage roast of him that made the Tom Brady takedown on Netflix seem like the “Brady Bunch.”

Among the guests at the show? The fallen “Bad Boy for Life” singer’s No. 1 online nemesis, 50 Cent.

Despite the ongoing federal probe, several lawsuits and a shocking, resurfaced video of him beating up his ex Cassie Ventura, Combs remains a free man and his travel is not restricted in any way, according to his lawyer.