Waste Connections granted zoning for on-site waste transfer facility

On Tuesday night, County of Brant councillors granted Waste Connections of Canada the zoning to accept solid municipal and industrial waste at their local site on the edge of Paris.

The location at 779 Powerline Rd. — near Oak Park Road — is currently used to store empty business waste bins and dumpsters for lease, as well as some of the approximately 28 vehicles in their fleet.

Waste they collect from commercial and industrial business is presently spread between private and municipal landfills in Brantford and the county, Julie Wilson, district manager for Waste Connections, told councillors at a planning and development committee meeting on Jan. 9.

Having their own transfer facility would allow for waste to be unloaded indoors, compacted and carried to a Waste Connections-owned landfill in Chatham by transport truck, councillors heard at the same meeting.

Several councillors expressed concerns, before ultimately voting to permit it on Feb. 13.

“We’ve dealt with odours many times in the county, and it’s always a very messy situation,” Coun. David Miller reminded council.

Coun. John Peirce was skeptical about what would happen to waste after leaving their facility. “If all of a sudden I find out that 25 per cent of their waste is going to be diverted to Biggars, I’m not OK with that,” he told council.

The Biggars Lane municipal landfill nearly reached its capacity, before the province granted an expansion in April 2022, extending the life for an anticipated 30 years.

Company representatives assured councillors neither concern would be an issue.

The entirety of waste will be continuing to Chatham, Wilson affirmed.

As for odours, they are mitigated through “appropriate technologies,” Laurel Hoffarth, region engineer for Waste Connections, told councillors, adding the province requires the company to outline a detailed plan for addressing any nuisances that could arrive.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

