'Waste tourism' puts pressure on recycling centres

Rubbish and recycling centres in Belfast are facing pressure from "waste tourism", a council report has said.

This involves people from elsewhere travelling to the city to use council facilities to dump or recycle household waste.

Officials estimate dealing with the added rubbish will cost nearly £200,000 a year.

They warned the sites were vulnerable to "commercial waste abuse" - where businesses "exploit" them to avoid paying fees.

Unlike neighbouring local authorities, Belfast has few restrictions on who can access its rubbish and recycling centres.

Rules in other council areas can range from requiring proof of residency to online pre-booking.

In 2023, neighbouring Ards and North Down Borough Council (ANDBC) introduced a booking system for all its recycling centres.

Belfast City Council found in the first seven months of this system being in operation, there was a 12% increase in residual (non-recyclable) waste left at its sites.

At its Palmerstown Road site in east Belfast, near the council boundary, the increase was 21%.

Over the course of a full year, the report estimated this would amount to an extra 1,300 tonnes (1300000kg) of residual waste - and "handling and treatment" costs of £194,000.

A notice at a recycling centre at Holywood in the Ards and North Down council area [BBC]

Belfast does operate a booking system for vans, which was also examined in the report.

It found that from January to March, 156 accounts placed 6,868 bookings - about 56% of total bookings.

The report concluded the lack of access policies for Belfast recycling centres meant they were the "path of least resistance for those who may wish to exploit this opportunity".

This was having a detrimental impact, both financially and on recycling performance at the council's sites.

The report was discussed at a recent council committee, with councillors agreeing to develop an action plan.

Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn said it was "scandalous" Belfast ratepayers were facing "additional costs to dispose of residual waste from other council areas".

"This is happening because of Belfast City Council's lack of updated waste acceptance criteria and no overarching waste strategy from Stormont or joined-up thinking across council areas," he said.

Green Party cllr Anthony Flynn said there has been no "joined-up thinking" across different councils [BBC]

When ANDBC introduced its booking system, some residents feared it would deter users and lead to an increase in fly-tipping.

But Belfast City Council's report said the policy had helped the neighbouring authority "reverse the trend of declining recycling performance" and "generate efficiency savings".

Keith Patterson from the charity Wrap (Waste and Resources Action Programme) said booking systems could bring a range of benefits.

"Having scheduled drop-off times can reduce vehicle queues and ensure that services are available to residents as advertised," he said.

Keith Patterson from the charity Wrap (Waste and Resources Action Programme) [BBC]

Mr Patterson said councils should also continue to support residents who did not have online access.

ANDBC said its booking system had been highly successful, with very positive environmental and financial outcome.

"The booking system has led to less congested sites at peak times, with site use now spread more evenly across opening hours," a spokeswoman added.

A Belfast City Council spokesman said: "At the December meeting of the People and Communities Committee, elected members agreed to host a workshop to explore the challenges in greater detail and outline a future strategy focused on increasing the recycling rate and reducing the financial impact on ratepayers."

What are the rules for each NI council?

Northern Ireland's 11 council areas each have their own access policies for household recycling centres:

Ards and North Down Borough Council: Online booking system.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council: Photo ID and proof of address required. Booking service for vans.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council: No proof of residency required.

Belfast City Council: No proof of residency required. Online booking for vans, light goods vehicles and double-axle trailers.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council: No proof of residency required.

Derry City and Strabane District Council: Booking required for some sites.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council: Proof of address may be requested.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council: Access for residents only and proof of address may be required.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council: Proof of residency required.

Mid Ulster District Council: Proof of residency may be requested at Tullyvar, near Aughnacloy.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council: No proof of residency required. Online booking system for large vehicle access.

More details of the arrangements are on the council websites.