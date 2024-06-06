How To Watch The 2024 Daytime Emmys: Are They Streaming?

The Daytime Emmy Awards will honor outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts, as it has been doing since 1974. The ceremony recognizes categories such as daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom dramas. The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are produced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Actress Melody Thomas Scott and producer Edward J. Scott will receive Lifetime Achievement honors for their contributions to the world of Daytime television. Public television host and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich will receive Lifetime Achievement Honors at the 51st Annual Creative Arts & Lifetime Ceremony June 8.

Read on for details about how to watch the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys.

When Are the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards? Can I watch with cable?

The telecast takes place live on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and delayed Pacific time on the CBS Television Network. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8.

Will the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards be streaming?

Yes, the telecast will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be available to stream on The Emmys apps and watch.TheEmmys.tv.

Who is hosting the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards?

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the ceremony.

Who is nominated for the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards?

Nominees include daytime drama series, daytime talk series, entertainment news series, culinary series, travel, adventure and nature programs and more.

Who will be presenting at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards?

The lineup includes Kristos Andrews (The Bay), Lidia Bastianich (25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee), Lauralee Bell (The Young And the Restless), Eric Braeden (The Young And the Restless), Steve Burton (General Hospital), Derrick Campana (“Wizard of Paws”), Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show), Stefan Dennis (Neighbours), Zooey Deschanel (What Am I Eating with Zooey Deschanel), Scott Evans (Access Hollywood), Jackée Harry (Days of Our Lives), Amelia Heinle (The Young And the Restless), Annie Jones (Neighbours), Star Jones (Divorce Court), Christel Khalil (The Young And the Restless), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (The Bold and the Beautiful), Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives), Kiara Liz Ortega (The Bay), Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts), Melvin Robert (Extra), Lawrence Saint-Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful) Jonathan Scott (Backed by the Bros.), Laura Wright (General Hospital), and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant (Wild Kingdom). The Talk hosts Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell will also make a special appearance.

