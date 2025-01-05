How To Watch Tonight’s Golden Globes

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will kick off the 2025 awards season in Hollywood on Sunday, Jan. 5. As part of the big night, Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille award and Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside) will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

Find all streaming needs as well as info about the host, nominees and more below.

When are the 2025 Golden Globes?

The 2025 ceremony takes place Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT .

Are the 2025 Golden Globes streaming?

Yes, the ceremony will air on CBS starting at the above times, and it will stream live on Paramount+ in the United States. The show will also be available on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs.

Who is hosting the 2025 Golden Globes?

Comedian Nikki Glaser will helm the ceremony, and she makes history as the first solo woman to host the Golden Globes. Last year, comedian Jo Koy hosted the awards show.

Who is presenting at the 2025 Golden Globes?

The presenters lineup, announced just a few days ahead of the ceremony, includes Elton John, Andrew Garfield, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nicolas Cage, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zoë Kravitz, Viola Davis, Miles Teller, Catherin O’Hara, Auli’I Cravalho, Ariana DeBose, Kate Hudson, Michael Keaton, Vin Diesel, Seth Rogan, Jeff Goldblum, Sarah Paulson, Ke Huy Quan, Brandi Carlile, Colman Domingo, Awkwafina and many more.

Who is nominated for the 2025 Golden Globes?

Musicians and actresses Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande will vie for the Best Supporting Actress trophy in their movie musicals Emilia Pérez and Wicked. Gomez’s co-stars Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldaña are also nominated, each marking a special first-time nomination, with Gascón being the first transgender woman nominated.

There are 24 first-time nominees besides Saldaña and Grande, including Pamela Anderson, Glen Powell, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kathryn Hahn, Jesse Plemons, Adam Brody, Anna Sawai, Dakota Fanning and host Nikki Glaser.

Films competing for Best Motion Picture (Drama) include A24’s The Brutalist, Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown, Focus Features’ Conclave, Warner Bros. Pictures’ Dune: Part Two, Orion Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios’ Nickel Boys and Paramount’s September 5. Films competing for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) include Neon’s Anora, Amazon MGM’s Challengers, Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, Searchlight’s A Real Pain, Mubi’s The Substance and Universal’s Wicked.

Animated films competing for Best Motion Picture include Janus Films’ and Sidesho’s Flow, Disney’s Inside Out 2, IFC Films’ Memoir of a Snail, Disney’s Moana 2, Netflix’s Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and Universal’s The Wild Robot.

Drama television series competing for the trophy include The Day of the Jackal on Peacock, Netflix’s The Diplomat, Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, FX’s Shōgun on Hulu, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses and Netflix’s Squid Game. TV shows competing for the Best Musical or Comedy television series include Abbott Elementary on ABC and Hulu, The Bear on Hulu, The Gentlemen on Netflix, Hacks on Max, Nobody Wants This on Netflix and Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. Series competing for the limited series/anthology award are Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, Apple TV+’s Disclaimer, Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Max’s The Penguin, Netflix’s Ripley and Max’s True Detective: Night Country.

Where to watch the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet pre-show:

The red carpet will start streaming at 6:30 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. PT on Variety as well as other PMC platforms.

