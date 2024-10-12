WATCH: 7 News' Ed Drantch tours flooded streets in Tampa after Hurricane Milton
Our Ed Drantch is in Florida helping our Tampa station, ABC Action News WFTS, deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
Our Ed Drantch is in Florida helping our Tampa station, ABC Action News WFTS, deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
"Personally, I believe the democrat weather machine is powered by 5g vaccine nanobots that get their energy from drag queen story time." —@karlykingsley
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Leslie
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
"I call it the dead dog state."
Don't freak out; you may be able to catch the lights again. Here's where and why.
Samira Mohyeddin, who owns Banu with her siblings, believes Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari's social media post "incited" the action on the Queen West restaurant.
He was arrested several days after when detectives posed as the victim on a smartphone app, police said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of three suspects jailed in Las Vegas following a deadly two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020, including the killing of a man at a convenience store in southern Nevada and a shootout with authorities in northwestern Arizona, has pleaded guilty.
An atmospheric river targeting B.C.'s coastal regions will put a damper on the Thanksgiving weekend.
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
A Massachusetts pharmacist was sentenced in Michigan to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed dozens of people nationwide (AP video: Mike Householder)
A great white shark has been found dead on the coast of Haida Gwaii in northern B.C..It was discovered by Mike Miles, who says he saw it while driving just south of Tlell, B.C., off Haida Gwaii's east coast."I thought I was seeing a young orca, then thought it was a beaked whale," he told CBC News via text message. "Then, a great white shark! Cool and a bit sad."He reported it to the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), which has confirmed the species, saying it was a male measuring
"I’m not sure that I will ever know all of his secrets or what events led to his death that day."
84-year-old Keith Johnson who could not move after he fell and broke his hip was rescued after his dog Gita, caught the attention of a passing deputy.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of a fatal stabbing.A Hamilton man who stabbed his 16-year-old cousin at a family barbecue in 2023 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman delivered that verdict in a standing room-only courtroom on Friday. Goodman will sentence Laureano (Lawrence) Bistoyong at a later date. Goodman called it a "heartbreaking event" that started out as a joyful birthday party.Around 50 people came to the courth
How people are coping, or not.