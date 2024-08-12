Watch Adele Stop Her Concert to Talk About Raygun, the Viral Australian Breakdancer

We'll all remember where we were the fated day that Raygun (aka Rachael Gunn) debuted her MOVES at the Paris Olympics and became a true hero for those of us who are completely unqualified to do half the things listed on our résumé.

And if you, too, find yourself unable to discuss anything other than Raygun and her legacy, it appears as though Adele is right there with you. To the point where she interrupted a recent concert just to encourage fans to watch clips of Raygun, saying "it's all my friends and me have been talking about."

The fact that RayGun has a Ph.D in breakdancing is its own commentary on academia vs real world expertise. https://t.co/pQcL8HzAW9 — BioTechSnack (@SnackBioTech) August 9, 2024

"I think it's the best thing that has happened at the Olympics the entire time," Adele said. "Did anyone see the breakdancing lady? Now I didn't even know breakdancing was even an Olympic sport these days. I think that's fucking fantastic. I really really do. I knew that skateboarding had become an Olympic one."

She then turned to her band and said "Aaron my percussionist is pissing himself laughing just thinking about it. I can't work out if it was a joke, but either way it has made me very very happy and me and my friends have been shitting ourselves laughing for nearly 24 hours. I just wanted to know if you've seen it, 'cause if you haven't seen it, please leave the show and Google it.'



“I can’t work out if it was a joke”: Adele is mesmerised by Dr Raygun pic.twitter.com/QoScqhLJbM — australian kitsch 🦘 (@OzKitsch) August 11, 2024

In conclusion, RAYGUN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS!

You Might Also Like