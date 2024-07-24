Watch: Amanda Abbington says her children were target of death threats after Strictly revelations

"Brutal, relentless, unforgiving…rape threats to myself and my daughter and threats of death to my son."



Exclusive: Amanda Abbington talks about the online abuse she has suffered since accusing her former Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice of abusive behaviour, which he denies. pic.twitter.com/MbRT1qyPUy — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 24, 2024

Amanda Abbington says her children were targeted with rape and death threats after her allegations about Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice.

The actress said fans of Pernice told her on social media that they hoped she would die of cancer, as well as making cruel taunts about her children.

She dropped out of last year’s competition and went on to claim that Pernice had been “abusive, cruel and mean” towards her in the training room. The Sicilian professional dancer denies the claims and is said to be confident that a BBC review will clear his name.

In an emotional interview with Channel 4 News, Abbington claimed that her relationship with Pernice quickly became “disastrously unworkable, horribly unworkable”.

‘Nobody has reached out to me’

She said of her experience since making the complaint: “It’s been brutal and relentless and unforgiving.

“The aftermath has been something that I wasn’t expecting. You know, the death threats and the rape threats towards not only myself but my daughter, and the threats of death to my son.”

Abbington also claimed that despite the ongoing investigation into her allegations: “Nobody has reached out to me since Strictly, either to me or through my lawyer.”

Amanda Abbington became emotional when discussing her experiences with Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who was also a Strictly contestant last year - Channel 4 News/PA Wire

Asked by presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy – who also appeared as a contestant in the 2023 series – if the threats were from Strictly fans, she nodded and said: “And Giovanni fans.”

Abbington went on: “I was getting dozens a day on social media, dozens of people saying, ‘Just go and kill yourself’, ‘I hope you die of cancer’, ‘Just kill yourself’, ‘Your kids will be better off with you as a mother’, ‘I hope your daughter gets raped’, ‘I hope your son gets stabbed’, ‘You don’t deserve any good things for what you’ve done’, ‘How could you destroy something like Strictly’, ‘You’re a snowflake, you’re an idiot, you’re stupid’, ‘Poor Giovanni’.

“It was just all the time.”

Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, said on Tuesday that his door was open for contestants to speak about their experiences on the show.

Referring to his offer, Abbington said: “Yeah, OK, I will then. I’ll talk to him. I can tell him what happened in that room.

“I’m not ashamed of what I did in that room because I didn’t do anything wrong in that room. And that courtesy wasn’t extended to me, simple as that.”

‘Toxic and unsafe’

Abbington said there were “pockets” of training when Pernice “was nice and he was positive… then that quickly ended and it became unworkable again, disastrously unworkable, horribly unworkable.

“I did the best I could do, I know I worked as hard as I could, I know that I put in 100 per cent commitment.”

Abbington spoke of a “toxic and unsafe” environment and said: “What I experienced in that room happened, I know it happened because it happened to me.

“And I am not a sensational person, I’m not hysterical, I don’t make things out to be bigger than they are.

“I know what happened to me in that room wasn’t acceptable.”

New safety measures in place

Mr Davie has apologised publicly to anyone whose experience on Strictly “hasn’t been wholly positive” and said that “with the benefit of hindsight we should have done more”.

But he said the corporation takes its duty of care very seriously, adding that “robust” new welfare measures, including chaperones in every rehearsal room, had put the BBC “in a positive place to deliver a very good season this year”.

A BBC spokesman said: “Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on individuals.

“However, when issues are raised with us we always take them extremely seriously and have appropriate processes in place to manage this. As we have said before, we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.”