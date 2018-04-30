Watch amazing video of surfer breaking the record for riding the world’s biggest wave
This is the amazing moment a thrill-seeker broke the world record for the biggest wave ever surfed.
Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa rode the massive 80ft (24.4m) wave at Nazaré in Portugal last November.
On Saturday, he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ever surfed.
He was given the honour at the World Surf League’s Big Wave Awards in California.
Koxa said receiving the award for breaking the record was “the best day of my life”.
The World Surf League said: “The award goes to the surfer who, by any means available, catches the biggest wave of the year.
Congratulations Rodrigo Coxa, winner of the XXL Biggest Wave Award Photo: @rfarinox #surf #gobigorgohome #bigwaves #bigmama #surfing #BigWaveAwards #surfers #wsl pic.twitter.com/z64SMUYt4i
— SURFSlab (@SURFSlab) April 29, 2018
Congratulations Rodrigo Coxa, winner of the @Quiksilver XXL Biggest Wave Award | Photo by Pedro Cruz pic.twitter.com/xCSqXVcEx6
— World Surf League (@wsl) April 29, 2018
“Not only did Koxa win this year’s honour, but he now holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest wave surfed.”
The previous record was held by US surfer Garrett McNamara, who surfed a 23.77m wave in 2011.
The “Wipeout of the Year” award went to UK surfer Andrew Cotton, who broke his vertebrae in a heavy fall at Nazaré on the same day Koxa surfed his giant wave.
Cotton is still recovering from the fall so couldn’t collect his award.