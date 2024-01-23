Orion Pictures

American Fiction is nominated in five categories at the Oscars 2024, including Best Picture. The movie is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay in this year's BAFTA Film Awards.

Jeffrey Wright's new movie is a major awards contender this year, so now the question is: when will it be available to watch at home?

Based on the 2001 novel Erasure by Percival Everett, the story follows Monk, a novelist frustrated with how the establishment profits from clichéd Black entertainment and stereotypes, so he decides to satirically write a book embracing those clichés. It turns out to be his most successful work, having been taken literally by its clueless audience.

Written and directed by The Good Place's Cord Jefferson in his feature directorial debut, the movie debuted with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival (it's now at a superb 93% with over 200 reviews) and it stands now among the best movies of 2024 in the UK.

Here's where you can watch it now.

How to watch American Fiction right now

American Fiction has yet to be released in UK cinemas, but the wait is almost over as it will be released on February 2.

In the US, the movie was released in cinemas on December 15, 2023, so it's still available to watch in many cinemas around the country.

If you wanted to watch it at home, here's some bad news — American Fiction has yet to confirm its digital release date in the UK and US.

With Amazon MGM Studios releases, there is not really an established window between the theatrical and digital release.

Foe was released in cinemas on October 6 in the US and October 20 in the UK, and it landed on Prime Video two months later on January 5, 2024. Saltburn arrived on Prime Video a little over a month (December 22) after its theatrical release (November 17). Cassandro only took one week until landing its streaming debut.

We don't know which path American Fiction will take, as it's not available digitally yet after over a month since its US release.

Because it's an Amazon MGM Studios film, we do know the movie will be eventually available on Prime Video in the US.

In the UK, it's likely the movie lands on Prime Video too, probably on the platform's Curzon Channel.

Again, we don't have a confirmed streaming release date, but it will be after its initial digital release, which hasn't been confirmed either yet.

For now, other Best Picture nominees like Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon are available to watch at home. Other nominees, like The Zone of Interest, will arrive in UK cinemas in the coming weeks.

American Fiction is now out in US cinemas, and will be released in UK cinemas on February 2.

