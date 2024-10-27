Watch: Anti-Israel protest shows ‘two-tier’ policing at Jewish centre

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of “two-tier” policing after letting an anti-Israel protester swear at a group of Jewish people before stopping a dog walker for swearing back.

Footage posted on social media shows a man standing with a group of pro-Palestine protesters and putting his middle finger up at a group of Jewish people standing outside a community centre in North London, while a police officer stands by.

In a second clip a dog walker is seen passing the group of pro-Palestine supporters and makes the same gesture back at them but is stopped by police.

An officer wearing a high visibility vest, who had been marshalling the pro-Palestine protesters, appears to tell the dog walker to leave before placing his hand on the man’s shoulder and pushing him away.

Another policeman standing nearby and among a group of four officers then takes over from his colleague and leads the man away.

The masked pro-Palestine group, who were carrying flags accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing”, appeared to continue with their demonstration without interference from officers.

Nicole Lampert, a journalist who writes a monthly column for The Jewish Chronicle, posted the footage on X, and said: “If you want to see two-tier policing in action, compare and contrast these two clips.”

She added: “I am disgusted to see this happening on the streets of my home town but not surprised.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews characterised it as an attempt to “intimidate British Jews”, adding that the video should “act as a wake up call”.

‘Intimidate British Jews’

In a statement it said: “This is part of an ongoing effort, carried out under the guise of humanitarian concern, to intimidate British Jews... this should act as a wake up call to encourage allies to make their voices heard.”

Jonathan Cohen KC, who acted as a legal observer at the demonstration, said the police did “absolutely nothing”.

He said: “For the first hour and a half a group of deeply unpleasant anti-Semites were allowed to effectively blockade both entrances to a Jewish community centre.

“I saw them shouting at people who were trying to enter and obstructing their ability to do so. The police did absolutely nothing until I remonstrated with them to impose some kind of conditions.

“I absolutely would say that [it is two-tier policing]. I can imagine no world in which supporters of the far Right would be allowed to engage in a deeply hostile demonstration outside a mosque or other Islamic communal institution.

“Look at the rapidity and severity of the conviction and sentencing of the far-Right demonstrators that we have seen over the last couple of months.

“Yet, a demonstration outside a Jewish communal institution which calls for the destruction of the Jewish homeland is seen to be effectively untouchable.”

Accusations of two-tier policing – the idea that certain groups are treated more harshly than others – have been raised in recent months following widespread demonstrations related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A senior Scotland Yard officer has previously admitted the force made mistakes in its handling of pro-Palestine protests.

Separately in October, 10 Tory MPs wrote to Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, warning that the force could be criticised unless it cracked down on an anti-Semitic campaign of vandalism across London following a spate of incidents.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At approximately 08.55am on Sunday, Oct 27 we were made aware by staff at a venue in Finchley Road, NW3 of a number of protesters gathering at the location.

“Officers attended and remain on scene monitoring the situation. We are also in liaison with staff at the venue to ensure they feel supported. Conditions under section 14 of the Public Order Act have been imposed on those protesting. One person has been arrested for criminal damage. The protest remains ongoing.”