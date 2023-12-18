Watch: Armenian teen does 44 pullups between two moving trucks

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- An Armenian teenager showed off his upper body strength by performing 44 pullups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks.

Grigor Manukyan, 18, was awarded the Guinness World Records title for the most consecutive pullups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks when he achieved the feat after training with Roman Sahradyan, a coach with multiple GWR titles of his own.

The trucks were required to maintain a speed of at least 3.1 mph during the attempt.

Manukyan broke the previous record of 35, which was set in 2022 by Tazio Gavioli, aka The Italian Butterfly.

"This record was not difficult for me due to my rigorous training," Manukyan told GWR officials. "I think I could have brought the number up to 50, but I decided to stop at 44 and dedicate my record to the bright memory of the heroes who were martyred in the ill-fated 44-day Artsakh war, in which thousands of Armenians died."

Manukyan said he is currently training to take on a similar record for performing pullups from a plane.