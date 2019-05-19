Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger Barely Notice a Drop-kick to His Back

Arnold Schwarzenegger is 71 years old. That's an important fact to establish at the get-go, because it's easy to forget that, despite remaining a solid mass of a man, that he's in fact a senior citizen.

This weekend, Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the Arnold Classic Africa, an annual athletic event. After posing for a photo with some fans, he took a drop kick straight in the back and barely staggered.

Actually, that doesn't totally convey how unbothered Schwarzenegger was from the impact. Here's another angle.

As security grabbed the man, he reportedly yelled, "Help me! I need a Lamborghini!" according to CNN. That's a novel way to get someone's attention, but probably not the most effective way to get them to give a desperately needed luxury car.

Then again, maybe it wasn't a great way to get Schwarzenegger's attentions since he didn't even notice. He tweeted later, "Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat."

