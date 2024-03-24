How to watch Australian Grand Prix: TV channel and live stream for F1 race today

The Formula One calendar rolls onto Melbourne later today for the Australian Grand Prix.

Defending F1 champion Max Verstappen already holds a 15-point lead over team-mate Sergio Perez ahead of what looks like yet more Red Bull dominance this season.

Off-track issues may continue to hit the headlines but Red Bull continue to cut out the noise, with Verstappen on pole again ahead of the returning Carlos Sainz as he goes for a record-equalling 10th straight win, but Perez has been hit with a three-place grid penalty.

Verstappen won this race last year for the first time ever, but Ferrari may just offer some competition on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the race.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, every session will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Sunday’s race starts at 4am GMT.

Free highlights of the race will air on Channel 4 at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch live online on the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow latest updates from the race via Standard Sport’s live blog.