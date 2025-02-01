How to watch Azim vs Lipinets: Start time, ring walks, TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Adam Azim is looking for a statement victory tonight (Action Images via Reuters)

Adam Azim is back in a boxing ring tonight when the British super-lightweight meets Sergey Lipinets.

Azim is going up against a former world champion for the first time in his career and the two meet at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

The 22-year-old has tasted victory in all 12 of professional fights thus far and comes into tonight’s fight having stopped Ohara Davies back in October.

Still, Lipinets boasts an impressive track record and recently edged a thriller against Robbie Davies Jr.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch.

How to watch Azim vs Lipinets

TV channel: The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, with the main event ring walks expected to come around 10pm, depending on how the earlier fights on the card develop.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.