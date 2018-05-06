How to Watch ‘Backlash’ Online: WWE Network Free Trial and Start Time

The WWE is putting on its third pay-per-view in a month. Following WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, Backlash will bring both RAW and SmackDown Live together in the first dual-branded show since the WWE Draft in 2016.

Almost all the titles will be defended at Backlash, though both Tag Team Championships and the Cruiserweight title won’t be on the line. The show in New Jersey looks to end and continue feuds heading into SummerSlam .

When and How to Watch BacklashOnline

Backlash will stream live beginning at 7 p.m. EDT with the kickoff show. For the last couple of pay-per-views, WWE streamed the kickoff show on its YouTube page. Usually, there’s at least one match on the kickoff, but WWE has not confirmed any matches for the pre-show.

The main show will begin at 8 p.m. EDT and will be streamed on the WWE Network. You’ll also be able to go the traditional route pay for it through your cable provider.

How to watch Backlash on the WWE Network for free

To watch the entire show online, you can subscribe to the WWE Network for a monthly fee. If you’ve never subscribed to the Network before, WWE is offering a free trial for one month by signing up and inputting a payment method. There is no commitment and fans can cancel their subscription at any time. The trial allows fans to watch Backlash and the next pay-per-view, which is likely Money in the Bank.

WWE’s streaming service brings a library of past pay-per-views, original content and curated matches. There is also the chance “network specials” like the Greatest Royal Rumble will be available exclusively on the WWE Network in the future, so fans of the product should consider subscribing.

Download the WWE Network on iOS and Android devices to watch it online and on-the-go. The WWE Network is also available on PS4 and Xbox One, simply by searching “WWE Network” on the PlayStation and Microsoft stores.

How are you going to watch Backlash ? Let us know in the comments section below.

