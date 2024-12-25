Watch: Bear Grylls under fire for branding Mary a ‘Palestinian refugee’ in Christmas message

Bear Grylls shared a ‘quick historical note’ about the mother of Jesus

Credit: Bear Grylls/X

Bear Grylls is under fire after branding Mary a “Palestinian refugee” in a Christmas message.

The 50-year-old took to social media to share a “quick historical note” about the mother of Jesus, whereby he claims she was Palestinian.

Several critics have hit out at Grylls, including the group The Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Grylls posted on X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of him delivering a Christmas reading.

He said: “In these next few days billions of us around the world celebrate the birth of a Middle Eastern refugee who, 2,000 years ago, changed the course of the world forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you some of his story. This is just a short extract from near the beginning of the adventure.

“When Maryam, a young, poor, and no doubt terrified Palestinian girl, gives birth in a run-down animal pen, to a baby who was foretold for hundreds of years

“Yet she was not alone. And she never would be. Because this was the moment that God Almighty broke into our fallen world in person…

“To many of us, it is undoubtedly: The Greatest Story Ever Told.”

‘Embarrasing’

His message prompted some angry responses from people across social media, with people saying it was “disappointing” and “embarrassing”.

Mark Wallace, chief executive of Total Politics and former Conservative Home boss, said: “In what sense - historical, archaeological, political, religious, geographic, ethnic, literally any sense at all - would Mary have regarded herself as a Palestinian?”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Campaign Against Antisemitism responded by saying Mary “was a Jewish woman from Judea, under Roman rule”.

“The region wasn’t called ‘Palestine’ until 100 years later when the Judeans (Jews) were exiled and Emperor Hadrian renamed it Syria Palaestina after the Bar Kokhba Revolt to try to sever the Jewish connection to the land,” the group wrote.

“A lot of people over the millennia since have believed his propaganda.

“While Mary’s family fled to Egypt to escape King Herod’s persecution, calling her a ‘Palestinian refugee’ not only imposes modern terminology on ancient history but completely eradicates her Jewish identity. It’s historical nonsense, with an agenda. If you want to honour her story, tell it properly.”

‘Massively disappointing’

Another person wrote: “This is so massively disappointing. How could she be Palestinian when Palestine did not exist? Mary was a Jew.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A third person said: “They were not refugees. Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken. Joseph and Mary traveled to Judea, to the town of Bethlehem (the town of David) because Joseph belonged to the house and line of David.”

A community note on X, which allows readers to clarify the factual accuracy of posts, was added to Grylls’ post, which read: “They were not refugees. Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken. Joseph and Mary traveled to Judea, to the town of Bethlehem (the town of David) because Joseph belonged to the house and line of David.”

‘Heart of a warrior’

It comes after Grylls last year admitted he was “embarrassed” to have promoted a vegan diet to his millions of followers, including by producing a plant-based diet cookbook.

The British adventurer now claims to eat six eggs and a steak daily and is inspired by how our ancestors lived for thousands of years in the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he eats red meat, blood, and bone marrow, as well as salted butter, eggs, fruit, and honey. He avoids processed foods, bread, and pasta, as well as vegetables.

After going to the doctor because his wife was concerned about his cholesterol levels, he claimed his doctor had told him he had the “heart of a warrior”.