WATCH: Beautiful Mother's Day weekend
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has a look at your Saturday morning forecast.
It is being described as one of the most significant big tree finds in years. And we are now getting our first look at the giant Sitka spruce that's been living in Vancouver Island's Carmanah Valley for possibly a thousand years or more.
Giulio Di Palma was shocked to return home from work one day in April to find the branches on half of his large spruce tree missing and a portion of the top cut off.The tree stood proudly in middle of his front yard, but it's been humbled by the unexpected pruning job, with every one of its street-facing limbs removed."It looks awful," said Di Palma. "I'm the laughing stock on Barkley Road."Di Palma's case serves as an example of how far utility company FortisBC is allowed to go when a tree grow
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
Folks along the East Coast should prepare for a long hurricane season ahead
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
The gray whale calf was found in Bandon, Oregon with widespread tooth marks all over its body, likely due to a killer whale, experts said.
A virus that can turn raccoons into a “zombie” has been raging for years, with outbreaks reported in parts of Canada. Calls for sick and injured raccoons spiked in Toronto, according to Toronto Animal Services.
According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook
Here's how these top Canadian energy infrastructure stocks could benefit from the AI data centre boom. The post With Natural Gas in Demand, 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Heat Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
L.A. County has captured enough stormwater to supply an estimated 2.4 million people for a year. Officials say they plan to capture more runoff in the future.
Hundreds of protesters wanting to stop the expansion of a Tesla factory near Germany's capital of Berlin were blocked by police as they attempted to storm the site. The protests against water consumption and the felling of trees to make way for a planned expansion of the factory have been ongoing since February, with demonstrations taking place in a forest near the site. "Companies like Tesla are happy to destroy habitats for their own profit," said Ole Becker, a spokesman for "Disrupt Tesla".
Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.
Folks on parts of the Prairies will dodge thunderstorms through the day on Saturday
Food Foundation executive director Anna Taylor said the ‘failures’ of the current food system were being felt by both farmers and consumers.
Whoopi Goldberg asked the ladies if they'd rather be stuck with a man or a bear in the woods.
WINNIPEG — The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists. Parks Canada says personal watercraft, including non-motorized items such as canoes and standup paddle boards, will not be allowed on Clear Lake. The lake sits in Riding Mountain National Park in western Manitoba and is a hub of summertime activity. There are some exceptions to the ban, including one commercial tour boat and a vessel from a nearby F
225 animals, including pigs, donkeys, goat found at 2 South Carolina homes; 4 charged, officials say
Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died. Lifeguards spotted a cluster of two dozen sick pelicans earlier this week on a pier in coastal Newport Beach and called in wildlife experts to assist. Debbie McGuire, executive director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, said the birds are the latest group that they've tried to save after taking in more than 100 other pelicans that were anemic, dehydrated and weighing only half of what they should.
Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal Friday, with more cloud cover than sunshine. It will warm up across the Denver metro area for Mother's Day weekend!