Watch: Beirut residents film Israeli missile obliterating building

Israeli air strike hit the middle of a tower block on Friday

Beirut residents watched as an Israeli air strike flattened an 11-storey building in Hezbollah’s southern stronghold.

Israel launched a missile at the middle of the tower block in broad daylight on Friday after urging residents to evacuate.

The raid followed intense Israeli attacks in recent days on the Iran-backed terror group’s south Beirut stronghold.

The Israeli military also issued warnings to part of the coastal city of Tyre in south Lebanon and swathes of nearby areas on Friday, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The NNA said Israeli warplanes launched strikes on two buildings just inside Beirut’s southern suburbs, near the centre of the capital.

Footage captured the moments before a missile struck a tower block housing shops, a gym and apartments, located on an usually busy street in the heavily populated Shiyah district.

An Israeli missile about to hit the tower block - Fadel Itani/UPI/Shutterstock

The impact produced a fireball and caused the structure to collapse on top of itself, littering the road with debris.

Fire and smoke erupt from the building just after an Israeli air strike

Smoke and flames erupt from a building hit in an Israeli air strike

Avichay Adraee, an Israeli army spokesman, warned residents on social media that the military would strike “Hezbollah facilities and interests” in Shiyah, attaching maps which pinpointed the buildings being targeted.

“For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 metres,” Mr Adraee said.

He later declared that the IDF had launched a series of raids targeting “Hezbollah command headquarters” in Beirut.

The NNA earlier on Friday reported several other Israeli strikes on south Beirut, adding that “thick smoke was seen rising from the vicinity of the Lebanese University” in the Hadath neighbourhood.

The strikes came as the United Nations announced rockets likely launched by Hezbollah or affiliated groups had hit a UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon on Friday.

Italy’s defence ministry said four Italian soldiers had been injured after two rockets hit the UN mission base in Shama in southern Lebanon.

More than 11 months of cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah over the Gaza conflict escalated into all-out war in September, with Israel sending ground troops into southern Lebanon.