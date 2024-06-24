Watch Benson Boone React as Taylor Swift Gives Him a Shoutout on the Eras Tour: 'So Legit'

The "Beautiful Things" singer opened for Swift on the tour's third night in London

Taylor Swift; Benson Boone

Taylor Swift is a “huge fan” of tourmate Benson Boone.

In between surprise stage appearances with boyfriend Travis Kelce and selfies with the royals, the “Cruel Summer” singer took a minute to shout out the rising star, who opened for the third night of the Eras Tour in London.

“What’s also a dream come true for me, personally, is getting to tour with artists who I’m a huge fan of,” said the 34-year old superstar before performing her track “Lover,” adding that she thought Boone was “so legit” and “such a showman.”

Earlier in the evening, the 21-year-old singer made his Eras Tour debut, dazzling the audience with hits from his debut studio album Fireworks & Rollerblades. He even gave a sweet nod to his headliner, slipping the altered lyrics “I need Taylor Swift” into his smash hit “Beautiful Things” at the end of his opening set.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London

As he exited the stage, Boone treated the crowd to a pair of backflips — which clearly caught the attention of Swift as well. (“He’s out here doing flips for you!” the star later exclaimed to the audience.) It also makes him only the second person to attempt a flip on the Eras Tour stage, after Swift’s ex Taylor Lautner’s appearance last summer on the tour’s stop in Kansas City, Missouri.

Following his set, Boone took his seat in the audience alongside the 90,000 other Swifties in attendance at Wembley Stadium, where he was seen jamming to Swift’s hits and catching friendship bracelets from fans.

But he had one more moment in the spotlight — when Swift told the crowd to “give it up for Benson Boone.”

After the acknowledgement, the Washington native put his hand to his wide-open mouth before joining in the cheers of his friends around him, captured in a video posted to TikTok. “Let’s go!” yelled one of his friends.

But Boone is no stranger to the stage light. Just last month, pop icon and noted friend of Swift’s Lana Del Rey brought out Boone as a special guest during her headlining performance at Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they performed “Beautiful Things” as a duet.

Later this summer, Boone is set to finish up a world tour of his own with shows at Lollapalooza in August and a few tour dates in New Zealand and Australia in September.

Next weekend, Swift will take the record-breaking Eras Tour to Dublin, where she’ll play three nights with sole opener Paramore, before bringing the show to several more countries in Europe.

