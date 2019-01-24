Watch All the Best Super Bowl 2019 Commercials

Gather round and let us prepare for the Big Game. You got your guac, your chicken bites, several brands of chips, and of course the cheapest and most domestic beer you can find. Ah, America. But between plays, someone has to attempt to entertain you while also inspiring brand loyalty. Cue: the Super Bowl commercial. It's the grandest form of "advertising art," and yet, most run and disappear with little to no fanfare. Who will be this year's Danica Patrick? Who will voiceover a tractor plowing a field? Time will tell. In the meantime, here's everything we've been treated to thus far.