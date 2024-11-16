How to watch Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman' Season 1: Premiere date, cast, streaming

"Yellowstone" fans will have a new Taylor Sheridan show to sink their teeth into this month with the premiere of "Landman," a new Paramount+ show starring Billy Bob Thornton.

Set in the oil boomtowns of modern Texas, "Landman" brings viewers into the high-stakes world of the oil business, following speculators, barons and other members of the Texas oil rigging world including the so-called "landmen," or the deal brokers who liaison between companies and landowners.

According to Paramount, the series is a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs," calling it an "upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 3 of Landman streaming on Paramount+ .

With a star-studded cast including familiar faces from other Sheridan shows, the series is based on the Boomtown podcast reported and hosted by reporter Christian Wallace.

Here's how to watch the Season 1 premiere of "Landman."

When does 'Landman' Season 1 premiere?

"Landman" Season 1 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 17 on Paramount+. Episodes 1 and 2 will be released at the same time.

After the premiere, the rest of the 10 total episodes will air each Sunday into January.

Where to watch and stream 'Landman' Season 1

"Landman" is a Paramount+ original, meaning it streams only on the service.

Customers can get a free seven-day trial to Paramount+ and then secure a subscription via Paramount's website or as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Plans range in price from $7.99 a month to $12.99 a month.

Paramount+: How to get a subscription

Watch the 'Landman' Season 1 trailer

'Landman' Season 1 cast

Billy Bob Thornton : Tommy Norris AKA Landman

Ali Larter : Angela Norris

Michelle Randolph : Ainsley Norris

Jacob Lofland : Cooper Norris

Jon Hamm : Monty Miller

Demi Moore : Cami

James Jordan : Dale

Colm Feore : Nathan

Kayla Wallace : Rebecca

Mark Collie : Sheriff Walt Joeberg

Paulina Chávez: Ariana

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Landman' Season 1 with Billy Bob Thornton: How to watch, cast