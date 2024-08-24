A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter.

Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by Tony Spitz of Veuer.

[Note: Some might need to click the TikTok link to watch video.]

When the bear grabbed her leg, Mendoza casually pushed it away and then slowly walked toward her friend. The bear eventually turned and walked away, as well.

As the bear approached, the two didn’t have a clear exit as they were blocked by fallen tree limbs, and they didn’t run away for fear the bear would give chase.

Mendoza admitted to Spitz it was a “pretty scary moment.”

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Watch: Black bear approaches girl, grabs her leg in ‘scary moment’