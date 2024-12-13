How to watch the 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale: Final episode premiere date, cast

After 14 years, the police procedural "Blue Bloods" is coming to an end.

Season 14 has been released in two parts, with the first 10 episodes airing February through May and part two of the season premiering in October.

The final episode of the series, set to air Friday, is aptly called “End of Tour” and will feature the entire Reagan family working together to take down New York gangs that have united to demand the release of their members who are in prison and awaiting trial.

The final episode of Season 14 will also welcome guest star Academy Award Nominee Edward James Olmos as it ends its 293-episode run.

Here's how to watch the series finale of "Blue Bloods."

When does the 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale premiere?

The "Blue Bloods" Season 14 finale will premiere on CBS on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Where to watch 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale

The final episode of the series will air on CBS. They will also be available on the CBS website or the CBS app, though you will need a cable provider login to access the new episodes.

New episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+, but subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime can stream live on-demand.

Watch the 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale trailer

Blue Bloods' Season 14 cast

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko-Reagan

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker

Gregory Jbara as Garrett Moore

Robert Clohessy as Sid Gormley

Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco

Dylan Walsh as Peter Chase

Will Hochman as Joe Hill

Malik Yobaas Darryl Reid

Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola

