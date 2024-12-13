USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
How to watch the 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale: Final episode premiere date, cast
After 14 years, the police procedural "Blue Bloods" is coming to an end.
Season 14 has been released in two parts, with the first 10 episodes airing February through May and part two of the season premiering in October.
The final episode of the series, set to air Friday, is aptly called “End of Tour” and will feature the entire Reagan family working together to take down New York gangs that have united to demand the release of their members who are in prison and awaiting trial.
The final episode of Season 14 will also welcome guest star Academy Award Nominee Edward James Olmos as it ends its 293-episode run.
Here's how to watch the series finale of "Blue Bloods."
When does the 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale premiere?
The "Blue Bloods" Season 14 finale will premiere on CBS on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
Where to watch 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale
The final episode of the series will air on CBS. They will also be available on the CBS website or the CBS app, though you will need a cable provider login to access the new episodes.
New episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+, but subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime can stream live on-demand.
Watch the 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale trailer
Blue Bloods' Season 14 cast
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan
Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan
Will Estes as Jamie Reagan
Len Cariou as Henry Reagan
Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez
Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko-Reagan
Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker
Gregory Jbara as Garrett Moore
Robert Clohessy as Sid Gormley
Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco
Dylan Walsh as Peter Chase
Will Hochman as Joe Hill
Malik Yobaas Darryl Reid
Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 finale: Premiere date, where to watch, cast