Watch Brett Favre Drive Peyton Manning In A C2 Corvette

Watching two legendary NFL quarterbacks roll around in a legendary American sports car is about as patriotic as you can get. Brett Favre drove Peyton Manning around in a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. While it’s a beautiful C2, the car is even more notable since it was gifted to Bart Starr, the Super Bowl I MVP. That’s quite a bit of star power in one video.

This all is part of a newish show on ESPN+ called Peyton’s Places. It’s a football-themed documentary meant to celebrate the 100th season of the NFL. While there are other adventures in the above preview video, like Manning throwing a football off a skyscraper in New York City or dressing up as Elvis to play touch football in Memphis, the section about the two stars rolling around in a Chevrolet Corvette is the most captivating moment.

The ’67 Stingray was finished in Goodwood Green as a tribute to Green Bay’s color scheme. Of course, the Chevy uses a potent 327ci Small Block V8, which thankfully is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Behind that is a 3.36:1 Positraction rear.

This is definitely an appropriate car to celebrate a momentous football game. In January 1967, the Green Bay Packers obliterated the Kansas City Chiefs in the very first Super Bowl, 35 to 10. Bart Starr was of course the Packer’s quarterback, leading his team to victory and capturing the MVP award.

One of the latest trends in TV shows is to copy Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Immediately, people are going to object to that conclusion, but even Jay Leno’s Garage has tried its own spin on Jerry Seinfeld’s smash hit show. The formula is to take a famous host, in this case Peyton Manning, and have him go on mini adventures with other famous people. Hijinks might ensue, and we of course feel like we’re hanging out with celebrities. Some of us, however, just watch these shows for the cars. Either choice is valid, but one is superior.

