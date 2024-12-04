Watch: British actor, 17, who starred alongside Tom Hiddleston, claims he is homeless

Credit: TikTok/jackvealfitness

A teenage British actor who starred alongside Tom Hiddleston has claimed he is currently homeless.

Jack Veal, 17, who portrayed young Loki in the Emmy-nominated 2021 Marvel series Loki, said that he is now living in an “unsafe trailer” in London.

In a video published on TikTok, Veal claimed that social services have refused to help him find accommodation and pleaded with viewers for their support.

The young actor, who also starred in the Bafta-nominated series End of the F---ing World, said he suffers from various conditions including autism and ADHD.

He told viewers in the two-minute-long clip: “I can’t stay at my grandparents’ because my granddad is unwell. I have nowhere else to go, and I need help.

“Social services refuses [sic] to help me despite what I have told them. I am desperate.”

Marvel star Jack Veal (right) who appeared alongside Tom Hiddleston (left) in Loki

In the video, Veal pans the camera to show viewers the cramped living conditions inside the van.

The camera shows a plastic bag for toiletries, a towel, a small mattress and a shelf with a handful of snacks.

He said he is forced to rely on a small portable power bank for electricity and the windows are smashed in, giving little protection against the near freezing winter temperatures at night.

The actor added: “I’ve been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.

“It’s difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message of how the Government are treating kids.

“I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything, I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible.

“I’ll continue to put some more stuff out, but, please, I need help.”

Credit: TikTok/jackvealfitness

Less than 24 hours after the original video he revealed he has been granted a meeting with social services to help him be put in either foster care or more permanent living accommodation.

As his eyes fill with tears, Veal can be seen telling the camera: “I don’t know what you guys have done but it’s gotten out there and it’s really, really helped me and they’re taking action now.

“They’re actually doing something so God bless you all.”

He continued, “I’ll let you know how the meeting goes and there’s no promises, but this is the first time they’ve considered me for accommodation so thank you, thank you so much. I love you all.”

Veal appeared as Young James in The End of the F---ing World and played the young version of Tom Hiddleston’s character in the show Loki

Veal, who was born in 2007, made his first on-screen appearance at 10 years old when he appeared in the drama film My Name Is Lenny.

That same year, he appeared in the crime drama Tin Star and appeared as Young James in five episodes of the show The End of the F---ing World the following year.

He also made an appearance in the Oscar-winning 2018’s The Favourite as well as an episode of Call The Midwife.

He played the young version of Tom Hiddleston’s character in the show Loki in 2021 with his last screen credit being sci-fi show The Peripheral the following year.