Watch: Bryson DeChambeau partied at the SMU football game in the student section with his U.S. Open trophy

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau celebrates a Southern Methodist Mustangs touchdown with fans while holding the U.S. Open Championship Trophy during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau. A man of the people.

The 2024 U.S. Open champion has been busy since his victory at Pinehurst No. 2 in June. Whether it's playing on the LIV Golf League, various media appearances or recording content for his YouTube channel, DeChambeau has been everywhere, and the U.S. Open trophy has accompanied him for many of the journeys.

On Saturday, DeChambeau took the U.S. Open trophy to the SMU football game against Pittsburgh, a ranked matchup featuring two of the top teams in the ACC this season. He was honored during the game, but the highlight came when DeChambeau was shown with the trophy in the student section.

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau rides onto the field in a Mustang car with two SMU cheerleaders and the US Open trophy before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Imagine going to a football game with your friends, and all of the sudden you look up and it's one of the best golfers in the world holding a major championship trophy while celebrating a touchdown.

SMU picked up a big win, topping Pitt 48-25, and DeChambeau had yet another viral moment since his second major victory.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Watch: Bryson DeChambeau partied at the SMU football game in the student section with his U.S. Open trophy