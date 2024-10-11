Watch: Burglar suspect caught hiding under bed by police

The man was arrested on Oct 1 and has since been released on bail - Avon & Somerset Police/SWNS

Video shows the moment a burglar suspect is caught hiding under a bed by police before being arrested.

The man, 43, was found by officers at a property in Coalpit Heath, South Gloucestershire, who said the man was wanted in connection to eight burglaries in Winterbourne, Hambrook and Yate.

He is suspected of stealing garden machinery, power tools and bicycles from garages and garden sheds, Avon and Somerset police said.

Footage shows the officers entering a bedroom in the property before walking around the side of the bed to find a man crouched down.

They tell the man to “come out” , to which he replies “who is it?”

One of the officers then says: “Come out, it’s the police.”

The man is then seen crawling out from under the bed and asks police “what’s up?”.

However, before the officers place him under arrest, the suspect continues: “Can I have a quick drag of my vape please before we go?”

The man was arrested on Oct 1 and has since been released on bail pending investigation.

Police crackdown on local crime

The arrest was part of a seven-day shoplifting and burglary crackdown by Avon and Somerset police, which began on Sept 25.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team in South Gloucestershire was joined by operational support units and roads policing officers to target the biggest community concerns in the area.

The additional resource enabled officers to gather intelligence and arrest perpetrators in local communities, including the arrest of the suspected burglar.

Dudley Bond, the neighbourhood inspector, said: “These days of targeted action have been an opportunity for us to use additional resources from across Avon and Somerset to achieve some great results for South Gloucestershire.

“We wanted to prioritise the areas of highest concern affecting our communities, including business crime and burglary, motorcycle theft and exploitation.

“If you have information related to any of these issues, we urge you to get in touch. In the meantime, our officers will continue to work hard every day to ensure South Gloucestershire remains a safe place for everyone.”