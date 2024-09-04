Watch Camila Cabello Electrify the Stage with 'I Luv It' Performance for Apple Music Live (Exclusive)

PEOPLE can exclusively premiere Cabello's performance of her hit "I Luv It' from her Apple Music Live show

Camila Cabello is ready to give fans a new concert viewing experience.

The singer, 27, teamed up with Apple Music to offer fans an intimate look at her June 23 concert at Rock in Rio in Lisbon, Portugal, as part of Apple Music Live.

Before the special debuts on Apple Music and Apple TV+ at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 4, PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of Cabello's "I Luv It" performance.

Courtesy Apple Camilla Cabello

The pop star performed the track wearing a jumpsuit and mask in front of a stage filled with popular playground games, including a skating ramp and swing set.

While Cabello released her latest album, C,XOXO, in June, fans can expect to watch her perform hits from her entire catalog.

“I’m so excited to bring the world of C,XOXO to the Apple Music Live series and for my fans around the world to watch our performance from Rock in Rio in Lisbon," said Cabello about the special. "It was our first time performing these songs live and we dreamed up this magical world that me and the XOXO girls and guys can all live in for a while!"

Courtesy Apple Camilla Cabello

In late July, the performer candidly shared with her fans in a lengthy Instagram post that she's been "going thru it lately ❤️‍🩹."

"feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me and i try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me," she wrote. "but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup."

"if I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes, that’s probably why," continued Cabello. "so brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart. you know i’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter funnier and smarter ;)))"



Courtesy Apple Camilla Cabello

In addition to performing at this year's Video Music Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Cabello will also debut new music with the release of C,XOXO: Magic City Editon on Friday, Sept. 6.



Cabello's Apple Music Live performance will debut Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+,

