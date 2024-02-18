Watch: Car flips over and lands close to man’s head amid scenes of disorder outside pub

Car lands close to man's head

A man narrowly escaped injury as a reversing car flipped over and landed close to his head after disorder broke out outside a pub in Birmingham.

The incident was captured on mobile phone footage, which appears to show a group of people crowded around the red VW Golf as it attempts to reverse.

The car then moves away but collides with a parked car and just misses a man who appears to have been standing in front of it.

The man quickly moves out of the way but falls to the floor as he avoids the Golf, which flips over on to its roof.

The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday outside The Cock pub in Bartley Green, Birmingham. Two women were taken to hospital with injuries, West Midlands Police said.

Door-to-door inquiries continue

A force spokesman said that officers attended the scene and arrested a woman on suspicion of drink-driving.

The spokesman added: “We’re investigating a disorder in Jiggins Lane, Bartley Green, which happened just after midnight yesterday (Saturday).

“We understand during the incident a car landed on its roof after colliding with another vehicle.

“Two women were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-changing. No one else has reported any injuries to us.

“Officers attended and arrested a woman on suspicion of drink-driving and she has since been bailed as investigations continue.

“CCTV is being reviewed and door-to-door enquiries are being carried out as we work to establish what happened.”