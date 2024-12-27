WATCH: Car goes up in flames on Interstate 35, no one hurt

Storyful

A heartwarming encounter occurred on December 19 during a whale-watching tour in Hawaii’s Maui Nui Basin, a federally protected sanctuary, as passengers were thrilled when a newborn humpback calf swam up to their boat and splashed water.Captain Jack of Hawaii Ocean Rafting spotted the mother and calf in the distance and stopped the boat to observe. To everyone’s delight, the pair swam toward the vessel, offering a rare, eye-level encounter, with the whale calf splashing those on the boat.“Researchers estimate the calf is only 12-24 hours old,” Hawaii Ocean Rafting told Storyful.Each winter, humpback whales migrate from Alaska to Hawaii to mate and give birth, making Maui a prime destination for seeing them in their natural habitat.“It’s important to know humpback whales are federally protected in Hawaii. We do not approach them, we have to wait for them to approach our boats, making these encounters rare and special. For their protection and yours, adhere to all marine regulations,” Hawaii Ocean Rafting added. Credit: Hawaii Ocean Rafting via Storyful