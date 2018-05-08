See Cardi B Get Ready For Her First Met Gala

Jenna Rennert
An exclusive look at how the chart-topping rapper got ready for the Costume Institute's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibit.

Last night, for the very first time, Cardi B ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum for Vogue's annual Met Gala. It seemed as if the chart-topping rapper angelically floated up the stairs with fiancé Offset on her arm; her larger-than-life curls cascading down her embroidered Moschino gown. While it was a show-stopping moment that read more poised than provocative (her usual brand of armor), the shock value shouldn't come as a surprise—it's Cardi B, after all.

The pregnant beauty began her day in a plush bathrobe at The Carlyle Hotel surrounded by her talented (and large) glam squad. Armed with a rainbow of Marc Jacobs lip glosses, makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl opted for a deep-crimson matte formula to match Cardi's ruby-encrusted ensemble; a feline flick of liner emphasized the star's brown almond-shaped eyes.

No stranger to a dramatic hair reveal, the rapper worked with hairstylist Tokyo Stylez to create a brushed-out wig of curls with just the right amount of volume to support her face-framing, pearl and diamante embellished headpiece. And, of course, no look is complete without a visit to her trusted nail artist in the Bronx. With her Swarovski-studded talons now a signature, Cardi made sure her white gloves made way for her extra long tips, which appeared as if they were dipped into a lavish pool of crystals and pearls. Each detail was so extraordinary, one has to see them to believe them. Here, an exclusive look at how Cardi B got ready for her the night.

Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet:

Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: All the Celebrity Dresses and Fashion

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, with a Judith Leiber Couture bag

Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Christopher Kane

Photo: Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah in Marc Jacobs, John Hardy jewelry, and Maria Tash jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Wendy Yu in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Getty Images

Liu Wen in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Riccardo Tisci in Burberry

Photo: Getty Images

Kristin Scott Thomas in Erdem

Photo: Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo

Photo: Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton with a Jimmy Choo bag

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Theroux in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Christian Combs in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent

Photos: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Mica Argañaraz in Saint Laurent

Photos: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Sean Combs in Musika Frère and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Hikari Mori in Prabal Gurung and Tasaki jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Claire Danes in Marni

Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Joan Smalls in Tommy Hilfiger and Philip Treacy headdress

Photo: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton in Tommy Hilfiger and Loriblu shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Irina Shayk in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Upton in Zac Posen, Alexandre Birman shoes, and Stephen Russell jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Chung in a dress of her own design, Gucci shoes, and Buccellati jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Diplo in Maison Margiela, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Mikimoto jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Fei Fei Sun in Tory Burch

Photo: Getty Images

Salma Hayek in custom Altuzarra and François-Henri Pinault

Photo: Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne in Michael Kors Collection and David Webb jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Idris Elba in Givenchy haute couture

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Paulson in Prada and Michael B. Jordan in Off-White

Photo: Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn in Diane von Furstenberg and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Tessa Thompson in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Marjorie Harvey in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda

Photo: Getty Images

Issa Rae in Michael Kors Collection and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Rockefeller in Elizabeth Kennedy

Photo: Getty Images

Paris Jackson in Stella McCartney

Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Coach and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe in Marc Jacobs, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in Stella McCartney, Sydney Evan jewelry, and Gabriel NY jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson in Marchesa and Jimmy Choo shoes and Colin Jost in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Virgil Abloh in Louis Vuitton and Off-White x Nike shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Ansel Elgort in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in custom Marc Jacobs, Messika jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Cassie Ventura in Thom Browne, Sarah Jane Wilde jewelry, and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Colin Firth and Livia Firth in Giambattista Valli and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa in Dior Homme

Photo: Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West in Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya in Atelier Versace, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Solange Knowles in Iris van Herpen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Letitia Wright in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry and John Boyega in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Scott in Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo in Eva Fehren and Maria Tash jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Rooney Mara in Givenchy Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott in Christian Louboutin and Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Chopard jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Michael Kors Collection and Repossi jewelry and Donald Glover in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Photo: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Photo: Getty Images

Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Photo: Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård in Brioni, David Yurman, and Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Ming Xi

Photo: Getty Images

Yara Shahidi in Chanel Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Carey and James Corden in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Balmain, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Trevor Noah in Balmain

Photo: Getty Images

Stella Maxwell in Moschino and David Yurman

Photo: Getty Images

Hugh Jackman in Dior Homme and Deborra-Lee Furness

Photo: Getty Images

Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford and Irina Shayk

Photo: Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling in Vassilis Zoulias

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in Off-White, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow in Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Photo: Getty Images

Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman in Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton and Nikos Koulis Jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto, both in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Dern in Proenza Schouler

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Hill in Diane von Furstenberg, Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Vera Wang in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana and Jennifer Fisher

Photo: Getty Images

Greta Gerwig in The Row and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin in Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Cindy Crawford in Versace and a Judith Leiber Couture bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Getty Images

Ruby Rose in Tommy Hilfiger, Jimme Choo shoes, and a Judith Leiber Couture bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Brooke Shields in Zac Posen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Sasha Lane in Tory Burch and Tamara Mellon

Photo: Getty Images

Frances McDormand in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung and Tasaki jewelry Philip Treacy x Tasaki headpiece

Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg in Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images

Uma Thurman in custom Gabriela Hearst

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Santo Domingo in Calvin Klein by Appointment

Photo: Getty Images

Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Katie Lee in Danielle Frankel

Photo: Getty Images

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos, all in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York

Photo: Getty Images

Misha Nonoo

Photo: Getty Images

Amber Heard in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Ralph Lauren and Anita Ko jewelry and Ana Khouri jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Karen Elson in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Andreea Diaconu in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton in Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Getty Images

SZA in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Shaun White in Etro

Photo: Getty Images

Katherine Langford in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Photo: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung, Jimmy Choo shoes, Bulgari jewelry and a Judith Leiber Couture bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in Miu Miu

Photo: Getty Images

Eiza González in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Katharine McPhee in Georges Chakra couture and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Prabal Gurung

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, Christian Louboutin shoes, Maria Tash jewelry, Cartier jewelry, and a custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch.

Photo: Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta and Tacori jewelry.

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts Official

Photo: Getty Images

Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Photo: Getty Images

Alek Wek in H&M

Photo: Getty Images

Brooke Shields in Zac Posen

Photo: Getty Images

Lili Reinhart in H&M

Photo: Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes in Sies Marjan

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Collins in Givenchy Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Bochert in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried in Prada and H.Stern jewelry and Thomas Sadoski

Photo: Getty Images

Lynda Carter in Zac Posen with a Judith Leiber Couture bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Munn in H&M, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Cole Sprouse in Thom Browne

Photo: Getty Images

Huma Abedin in Giambattista Valli

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Ora in Prada and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Photo: Getty Images

Kiersey Clemons in H&M, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag.

Photo: Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya in Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders in H&M

Photo: Getty Images

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Bee Shaffer in Valentino Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Liza Koshy in Alessandra Rich

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Love in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Jonah Hill in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

