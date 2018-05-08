See Cardi B Get Ready For Her First Met Gala

An exclusive look at how the chart-topping rapper got ready for the Costume Institute's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibit.

Watch Cardi B Get Ready For Her First Met Gala

Photo: Flo Ngala / Courtesy of Cardi B More

Last night, for the very first time, Cardi B ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum for Vogue's annual Met Gala. It seemed as if the chart-topping rapper angelically floated up the stairs with fiancé Offset on her arm; her larger-than-life curls cascading down her embroidered Moschino gown. While it was a show-stopping moment that read more poised than provocative (her usual brand of armor), the shock value shouldn't come as a surprise—it's Cardi B, after all.

The pregnant beauty began her day in a plush bathrobe at The Carlyle Hotel surrounded by her talented (and large) glam squad. Armed with a rainbow of Marc Jacobs lip glosses, makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl opted for a deep-crimson matte formula to match Cardi's ruby-encrusted ensemble; a feline flick of liner emphasized the star's brown almond-shaped eyes.

