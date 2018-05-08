See Cardi B Get Ready For Her First Met Gala

Watch Cardi B Get Ready For Her First Met Gala Photo: Flo Ngala / Courtesy of Cardi B More Photo: Flo Ngala / Courtesy of Cardi B More Photo: Flo Ngala / Courtesy of Cardi B More Photo: Flo Ngala / Courtesy of Cardi B More Photo: Flo Ngala / Courtesy of Cardi B More Photo: Flo Ngala / Courtesy of Cardi B More Photo: Flo Ngala / Courtesy of Cardi B More
Last night, for the very first time,
Cardi B ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum for Vogue's annual Met Gala. It seemed as if the chart-topping rapper angelically floated up the stairs with fiancé Offset on her arm; her larger-than-life curls cascading down her embroidered Moschino gown. While it was a show-stopping moment that read more poised than provocative (her usual brand of armor), the shock value shouldn't come as a surprise—it's Cardi B, after all.
The
pregnant beauty began her day in a plush bathrobe at The Carlyle Hotel surrounded by her talented (and large) glam squad. Armed with a rainbow of Marc Jacobs lip glosses, makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl opted for a deep-crimson matte formula to match Cardi's ruby-encrusted ensemble; a feline flick of liner emphasized the star's brown almond-shaped eyes. Story Continues No stranger to a dramatic hair reveal, the rapper worked with hairstylist Tokyo Stylez to create a brushed-out wig of curls with just the right amount of volume to support her face-framing, pearl and diamante embellished headpiece. And, of course, no look is complete without a visit to her trusted nail artist in the Bronx. With her Swarovski-studded talons now a signature, Cardi made sure her white gloves made way for her extra long tips, which appeared as if they were dipped into a lavish pool of crystals and pearls. Each detail was so extraordinary, one has to see them to believe them. Here, an exclusive look at how Cardi B got ready for her the night. 775160908ML00194_Heavenly_B Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images More See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet: All the Celebrity Dresses and Fashion Blake Lively in Atelier Versace, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, with a Judith Leiber Couture bag Photo: Getty Images More Naomi Watts in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Christopher Kane Photo: Getty Images More Adwoa Aboah in Marc Jacobs, John Hardy jewelry, and Maria Tash jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Wendy Yu in Oscar de la Renta Photo: Getty Images More Liu Wen in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Riccardo Tisci in Burberry Photo: Getty Images More Kristin Scott Thomas in Erdem Photo: Getty Images More Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Photo: Getty Images More Sienna Miller in Louis Vuitton with a Jimmy Choo bag Photo: Getty Images More Justin Theroux in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Christian Combs in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent Photos: Courtesy of Saint Laurent More Mica Argañaraz in Saint Laurent Photos: Courtesy of Saint Laurent More Sean Combs in Musika Frère and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Hikari Mori in Prabal Gurung and Tasaki jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Claire Danes in Marni Photo: Getty Images More Charlotte Casiraghi in Saint Laurent Photo: Getty Images More Joan Smalls in Tommy Hilfiger and Philip Treacy headdress Photo: Getty Images More Lewis Hamilton in Tommy Hilfiger and Loriblu shoes Photo: Getty Images More Irina Shayk in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Kate Upton in Zac Posen, Alexandre Birman shoes, and Stephen Russell jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Alexa Chung in a dress of her own design, Gucci shoes, and Buccellati jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Diplo in Maison Margiela, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Mikimoto jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Fei Fei Sun in Tory Burch Photo: Getty Images More Salma Hayek in custom Altuzarra and François-Henri Pinault Photo: Getty Images More Poppy Delevingne in Michael Kors Collection and David Webb jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Idris Elba in Givenchy haute couture Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Paulson in Prada and Michael B. Jordan in Off-White Photo: Getty Images More Jourdan Dunn in Diane von Furstenberg and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Tessa Thompson in Thom Browne and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Marjorie Harvey in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More Emilia Clarke in Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Photo: Getty Images More Issa Rae in Michael Kors Collection and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Ariana Rockefeller in Elizabeth Kennedy Photo: Getty Images More Paris Jackson in Stella McCartney Photo: Getty Images More Selena Gomez in Coach and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Janelle Monáe in Marc Jacobs, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Miley Cyrus in Stella McCartney, Sydney Evan jewelry, and Gabriel NY jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Scarlett Johansson in Marchesa and Jimmy Choo shoes and Colin Jost in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Getty Images More Virgil Abloh in Louis Vuitton and Off-White x Nike shoes Photo: Getty Images More Ansel Elgort in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Emily Ratajkowski in custom Marc Jacobs, Messika jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes Photo: Getty Images More Cassie Ventura in Thom Browne, Sarah Jane Wilde jewelry, and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Nicki Minaj in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Colin Firth and Livia Firth in Giambattista Valli and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Wiz Khalifa in Dior Homme Photo: Getty Images More Cara Delevingne in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Kim Kardashian West in Versace and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Zendaya in Atelier Versace, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes Photo: Getty Images More Solange Knowles in Iris van Herpen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Letitia Wright in Forevermark Diamonds jewelry and John Boyega in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Jeremy Scott in Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Cardi B in Moschino Photo: Getty Images More Cynthia Erivo in Eva Fehren and Maria Tash jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Rooney Mara in Givenchy Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Travis Scott in Christian Louboutin and Kylie Jenner in Alexander Wang and Chopard jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Tracee Ellis Ross in Michael Kors Collection and Repossi jewelry and Donald Glover in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen Photo: Getty Images More Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Mary J. Blige Photo: Getty Images More Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier Photo: Getty Images More Nick Jonas Photo: Getty Images More Alexander Skarsgård in Brioni, David Yurman, and Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Ming Xi Photo: Getty Images More Yara Shahidi in Chanel Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Julia Carey and James Corden in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Jennifer Lopez in Balmain, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More Trevor Noah in Balmain Photo: Getty Images More Stella Maxwell in Moschino and David Yurman Photo: Getty Images More Hugh Jackman in Dior Homme and Deborra-Lee Furness Photo: Getty Images More Bradley Cooper in Tom Ford and Irina Shayk Photo: Getty Images More Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Mindy Kaling in Vassilis Zoulias Photo: Getty Images More Kendall Jenner in Off-White, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Winnie Harlow in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Troye Sivan Photo: Getty Images More Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Riley Keough in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Jaden Smith in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More Chadwick Boseman in Versace and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton and Nikos Koulis Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Lana Del Rey and Jared Leto, both in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More Karlie Kloss in Brandon Maxwell Photo: Getty Images More Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra Photo: Getty Images More Laura Dern in Proenza Schouler Photo: Getty Images More Ariana Grande in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Taylor Hill in Diane von Furstenberg, Bulgari jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Vera Wang in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More Sarah Jessica Parker in Dolce & Gabbana and Jennifer Fisher Photo: Getty Images More Greta Gerwig in The Row and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin in Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Cindy Crawford in Versace and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Shailene Woodley in Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More Ruby Rose in Tommy Hilfiger, Jimme Choo shoes, and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Brooke Shields in Zac Posen and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Sasha Lane in Tory Burch and Tamara Mellon Photo: Getty Images More Frances McDormand in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More Katy Perry in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Anne Hathaway in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More Diane Kruger in Prabal Gurung and Tasaki jewelry Philip Treacy x Tasaki headpiece Photo: Getty Images More Gabrielle Union in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Renell Medrano and A$AP Ferg in Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More Uma Thurman in custom Gabriela Hearst Photo: Getty Images More Lauren Santo Domingo in Calvin Klein by Appointment Photo: Getty Images More Andrew Garfield in Tom Ford Photo: Getty Images More Katie Lee in Danielle Frankel Photo: Getty Images More Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos, all in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Princess Beatrice of York Photo: Getty Images More Misha Nonoo Photo: Getty Images More Amber Heard in Carolina Herrera Photo: Getty Images More Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Ralph Lauren and Anita Ko jewelry and Ana Khouri jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Karen Elson in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Andreea Diaconu in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Lewis Hamilton in Tommy Hilfiger Photo: Getty Images More SZA in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Shaun White in Etro Photo: Getty Images More Katherine Langford in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Lena Waithe Photo: Getty Images More Hailee Steinfeld in Prabal Gurung, Jimmy Choo shoes, Bulgari jewelry and a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Dakota Fanning in Miu Miu Photo: Getty Images More Eiza González in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Katharine McPhee in Georges Chakra couture and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Ashley Graham in Prabal Gurung Photo: Getty Images More Rihanna in custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, Christian Louboutin shoes, Maria Tash jewelry, Cartier jewelry, and a custom Judith Leiber Couture clutch. Photo: Getty Images More Kerry Washington in Ralph Lauren and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Kate Bosworth in Oscar de la Renta and Tacori jewelry. Photo: Getty Images More Kate Moss in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Jimmy Choo shoes. Photo: Getty Images More Bella Hadid in Chrome Hearts Official Photo: Getty Images More Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Mindy Kaling Photo: Getty Images More Alek Wek in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Brooke Shields in Zac Posen Photo: Getty Images More Lili Reinhart in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Doutzen Kroes in Sies Marjan Photo: Getty Images More Lily Collins in Givenchy Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More Jamie Bochert in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More Amanda Seyfried in Prada and H.Stern jewelry and Thomas Sadoski Photo: Getty Images More Lynda Carter in Zac Posen with a Judith Leiber Couture bag. Photo: Getty Images More Olivia Munn in H&M, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Cole Sprouse in Thom Browne Photo: Getty Images More Huma Abedin in Giambattista Valli Photo: Getty Images More Rita Ora in Prada and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Tiffany Haddish Photo: Getty Images More Kiersey Clemons in H&M, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Jimmy Choo bag. Photo: Getty Images More Daniel Kaluuya in Prada with David Yurman and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Jasmine Sanders in H&M Photo: Getty Images More Anna Wintour in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More Amal Clooney in Richard Quinn, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Bee Shaffer in Valentino Couture Photo: Getty Images More Liza Koshy in Alessandra Rich Photo: Getty Images More Laura Love in Versace Photo: Getty Images More Jonah Hill in Prada Photo: Getty Images More Met Gala 2018: See Every Celebrity Arrival, Read the Latest Stories & Get Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Here See the videos.