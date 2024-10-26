How to watch Catterall vs Prograis: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Jack Catterall faces former two-time world champion Regis Prograis in a huge super-lightweight showdown in Manchester tonight.

Catterall has emerged as a leading light in British boxing in the last year after respective wins over Jorge Linares and arch-rival Josh Taylor, avenging his controversial undisputed defeat from early 2022, and says this is now his “time in the sun”.

The winner tonight is almost certain to fight for a world title in the New Year so both boxers know a win will secure a huge opportunity.

Nearly 10,000 fans are expected at the Co-op Live arena and promoter Eddie Hearn says the fight is a welcome return to British shores after several major bouts in the Middle East.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the fight live tonight...

How to watch Catterall vs Prograis

TV channel and live stream: Catterall vs Prograis is being broadcast live this weekend via DAZN.

A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog.

The Standard's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.