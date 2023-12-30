How to watch Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel and live stream for Old Firm derby today

Celtic won at Ibrox earlier this season (Getty Images)

Celtic can regain control of the Scottish Premiership title race as they host Rangers in the final Old Firm derby of 2023.

Brendan Rodgers' side were cruising at the top of the table, but recent defeats to Kilmarnock and Hearts have halted their momentum and brought their biggest rivals firmly back into things.

Rangers trail Celtic by five points but have two games in hand, and having won their last six Premiership matches, will be hopeful of closing the game further this afternoon.

It was Celtic who came out on top when these sides met in September, picking up a narrow 1-0 win at Ibrox.

Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 11:30am GMT ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on the Sky Go website or app.